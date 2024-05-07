“He’d been hunting for some time looking around Remuera, but it wasn't until he saw the story in the paper that he thought this house in Parnell would fit the bill."

“He saw the story on Sunday, came around to see the house on Monday and bought it at Wednesday’s auction,” Hawkins said.

Ray White agent Ross Hawkins said the buyer had been on the look-out for a new home when he came across a news article in OneRoof Herald Homes which had featured the Parnell property.

A buyer splashed out $4.075 million on an Auckland townhouse he had spotted only three days before in OneRoof's Saturday magazine.

The downsizer had beaten two other bidders to get the three-bedroom house, which was designed by award-winning architect Andrew Patterson and is close to Sir John Key's former mansion on St Stephen's Avenue.

“I find buyers who are downsizing from the big family home in Remuera want to stay in the area, and they also like Parnell because of its proximity to the water, the parks and waterfront walks, and it’s near the city. Sometimes they’ll look at the bays like St Heliers or Mission Bay or Kohimarama.

“It’s about the lifestyle, the lock-up-and-leave.”





The Andrew Patterson-designed house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living spaces on a half site. Photo / Supplied





Ray White agent Ross Hawkins says downsizing buyers looking for lifestyle properties like the Golden Triangle of Parnell. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Hawkins had in the OneRoof article published on April 27 raved about the location of the property. “In that location there are a lot of the rich and famous people around you and it’s filled with really high-value properties. It’s in part of Parnell where everybody wants to be,” the agent had told OneRoof.

The auction, which took place on Wednesday May 1, had attracted three bidders, including the buyer.

Hawkins said: “That’s quite rare in this market, at the moment you get one or two bidders in the high end.”





The solar-heated swimming pool. Photo / Supplied





The house has a custom-made putting green in the garden. Photo / Supplied

The vendors had updated the property with new flooring and paint, turning part of the yard into a putting green and it had a pool.

The sale price was below the property's 2021 CV of $4.6m but almost $2m what it last changed hands for in 2007.

