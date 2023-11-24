“The buyers were from the other side of the bridge, they work in the city. Most of the interest was from downsizers, and that is quite typical.

Ray White agent Ross Hawkins, who marketed the 153sqm apartment, said there was a lot of interest in the apartment, with four other buyers hoping to put in conditional offers if the property didn’t sell unconditionally.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom top-floor apartment, one of eight residences in the original Ford Model T assembling plant on Augustus Terrace, in Parnell, sold under the hammer today with two bidders competing.

The character-filled apartment in Auckland’s former Ford factory that featured as a backdrop in Lucy Lawless’ TV series My Life is Murder has sold for $2.45 million.

Read more:

- $22.5m super-penthouse carved in two: Are NZ’s trophy apartments too much for Kiwi buyers?

- Prices start at $750,000 in Queenstown's new $1 billion lakeside suburb

- Car man's penthouse has a garage that’s bigger than most Kiwi homes

“It’s an interesting property and you just couldn’t build today, it would be just too expensive and labour intensive,” Hawkins said.

The cobbled laneway leading to the entrance of the 1901 building was used by the producers of My Life is Murder when they moved production from Melbourne to Auckland during Covid-19.

The 100-year-old Ford factory was transformed by Cheshire Architects in 2015, creating the boutique apartment block now known as the Ford Lofts.





The apartment in the Ford Lofts includes elements from the former Ford factory and has a unique feel that appeals to character lovers. Photo / Supplied





Some of the unique features in the Ford Lofts apartment include a leathered granite bench, custom-made bronze handles and oak flooring. Photo / Supplied

The heritage building’s red brick exterior was carefully retained while ensuring the unique residences still had all the modern comforts.

When part of the building was demolished to make way for the neighbouring Ford Residence apartments the materials were reclaimed and reused in the Ford Lofts to retain the original character, including the bricks and huge timber beams re-milled into sarking.

The new oak flooring was chosen to resemble an old warehouse floor and there are also custom-made bronze handles with leather coverings and leathered granite on the benchtops.

“The attention to detail is just outstanding,” Hawkins said. “It’s quite stunning.”

The property was on the market earlier this year before being relisted with Hawkins in October.

Hawkins, who marketed all eight of the bespoke apartments in the Ford Lofts when they were first completed, said the lofts were popular with executives and downsizers who were often from large character homes.

“Quite often they were in character homes so wanted something quite architectural and special and different and unique. The fact you’ve got all these steel beams and things that were part of the original building and timber trusses incorporated – it’s character you can’t replicate. You can’t go around the corner and find another one like it that’s for sure.”

The current owners, Jane and Mike, earlier told OneRoof that they were drawn to the distinctly beautiful materials and historic character when they bought the apartment off-the-plans and moved in when it was finished in 2019, downsizing from a home in Remuera.





The penthouse apartment in the neighbouring Ford Residences, at 401/15B Augustus Terrace, is for sale by negotiation. Photo / Supplied

In October, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom New York-inspired apartment in the Ford Residences sold under the hammer at a Bayleys auction for $2.7m. The property had an RV of $2.55m and last changed hands in January 2021 for $2.25m.

Ray White agent Richard Thode has a penthouse apartment in the neighbouring Ford building for sale by negotiation.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment at 401/15B Augustus Terrace spreads over 296sqm with a 124sqm deck. The apartment, conceived by architect Andrew Patterson, is a roll call of luxury brands: working fireplaces inside and out, kitchen by Boffi, with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, Matisse wardrobes, Italian marble and American oak floors, and walnut cabinetry, and comes with three-car garaging and extra storage.

OneRoof records show the apartment, which is for sale for price by negotiation, has a CV of $5.2m.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Parnell

- additional reporting Nikki Preston



