Ray White listing agent Ross Hawkins, who is selling the top floor Loft 7 apartment at 4/15A Augustus Terrace , in Parnell, said it was not surprising the exterior of the building and the car park continued to be used as a film set because there was nothing else like it.

The cobbled laneway leading to the entrance of the 1901 building was spotted by the producers of My Life is Murder when they moved production from Melbourne to Auckland during Covid-19.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is one of eight residences in the original Ford Model T assembling plant on Augusta Terrace, in Parnell.

A rare character-filled apartment in the former Ford factory so eye-catching that it featured as a backdrop in Lucy Lawless’ TV series My Life is Murder is up for grabs.

In 2015, Cheshire Architects were given the job of transforming the 100-year-old Ford factory into a boutique apartment block now known as the Ford Lofts.

They carefully retained the heritage of the building complete with its red brick exterior while ensuring the unique residences still had all the modern comforts.

Hawkins said the building was the result of clever architecture embracing the old with the new.

Part of the building was demolished to make way for the neighbouring Ford Residence apartments and the materials were reclaimed and reused in the Ford Lofts to retain the original character.



The red bricks were repurposed, and the big timber beams were re-milled into sarking for the Ford Lofts.

And while a lot of the interior is brand-new, he said it’s been carefully selected to complement the character building.

The new oak flooring was chosen to resemble an old warehouse floor and looks like it’s been there for 100 years, he said.

There are also custom-made bronze handles with leather coverings on them and leather granite used for the benchtops.

“The attention to detail is just outstanding,” Hawkins said. “It’s quite stunning.”

The property was on the market earlier this year and has now been relisted with Hawkins.





The apartment in the Ford Lofts includes elements from the former Ford factory and has a unique feel that appeals to character lovers. Photo / Supplied





Some of the unique features in the Ford Lofts apartment includes a leathered granite bench, custom-made bronze handles and oak flooring. Photo / Supplied

Hawkins, who marketed all eight of the bespoke apartments in the Ford Lofts when they were first completed, said the lofts were popular with executives and downsizers who were often from large character homes.

“Quite often they were in character homes so wanted something quite architectural and special and different and unique. The fact you’ve got all these steel beams and things that were part of the original building and timber trusses incorporated – it’s character you can’t replicate. You can’t go around the corner and find another one like it that’s for sure.”

The current owners Jane and Mike told OneRoof earlier this year they were downsizing from their Remuera home and were looking for something with a bit of character rather than a plain old white apartment.

The distinctly beautiful materials and historic character encouraged them to buy it off the plans and they moved in when it was finished in 2019, they said.

The couple decided on a change of scenery after four years so have put the property on the market.

A penthouse apartment in the neighbouring Ford Residences, designed by architect Andrew Patterson, has also just hit the market.

The Ford Residences, which has 11 apartments, was completed in 2017 with the two external brick walls a nod to its former life as a car factory.

Ray White salesperson Richard Thode, who is marketing 401/15b Augustus Terrace, believed it’s one of the best apartments in Auckland, occupying the entire top floor with panoramic views out to Rangitoto and Waiheke.

“You don’t often see something that commands the view like this does, enjoys the whole top floor. When you’ve got four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and the spec.”

The high-spec apartment, which is 420sqm including 124sqm of decking, is one of 11 in the building and has direct lift access with an RV of $5.2 million.

“I don’t think the photos do it justice, it’s far better in real life.”

Earlier this month a three-bedroom, two-bathroom New York-inspired apartment in the Ford Residences sold under the hammer at a Bayleys auction for $2.7m. The property had an RV of $2.55m and last changed hands in January 2021 for $2.25m.

The huge brick building is a Parnell icon and for several decades in the early 1900s was the assembly line for the Ford Model T.

Production stopped in 1936 and the Ford Company of New Zealand built a centralised assembly plant in Lower Hutt. It was eventually acquired by developers.

- 4/15A Augustus Terrace, in Parnell, Auckland, goes to auction on November 23



