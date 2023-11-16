Fast and furious bids of between $10,000 and $50,000 were then placed at the Bayleys auction on Thursday, eventually leaving two couples to fight it out.

There were five registered bidders at the auction for the architecturally-designed home on Bradleys Road, in Ohoka, but two didn’t even manage to get their hands up after the price jumped from $900,000 to $1.2m in a single bid.

Its architect owner is also “over the moon” after the home he both designed and lived in for 20 years sold for almost $400,000 over its RV.

Retirees living in a motorhome fought hard for a concrete block home inspired by Kiwi legend Sir Miles Warren, paying $1.45 million for it in a frantic auction so they can move in by Christmas.

The home was announced on the market at $1.427m, but the hammer didn’t fall until $1.45m.

Bayleys salesperson Charlotte Heaslip said it was a very fast-paced auction. The new owners had already sold their home and were living in a motorhome.





People walking into the home made an instant connection with the mid-century modern architecture influence. Photo / Supplied

“They were really desperate to get into a home by Christmas and they really wanted the gardens because they are very keen gardeners, but it’s still a manageable site.”

A lot of people were drawn to the property because of its mid-century modernist architecture, she said, but many were ruled out due to the size of the home.

“Being only two bedrooms, it’s a very niche market that it suits. Although we had easily over 50 groups through the property during the campaign, not many of those people could pursue the property because of their personal circumstances.”

Both the new owner and the underbidder were older couples looking to move into the area.

Canterbury architect Barry Morton designed the home for himself in the early 2000s, drawing on the pioneering work of Sir Miles and Warren Amani while adding his own modern twist.

Morton earlier told OneRoof he had been living in Sir Miles’ award-winning Cox Road flats when he stumbled across Ohoka on a garden tour and decided to build his dream home on a 4455sqm section with established pin oak trees.





The new owners were drawn to the gardens and manageable private section. Photo / Supplied

Inspired by Christchurch’s mid-century modern architecture, he used unpainted concrete block, steep roofs, precast lintels over the windows and door openings were a nod to the work done by some of Christchurch’s pioneering architects.

The practising architect added his own touches including Balinese-style cedar shutters on the windows to help capture the north-west sun. He also chose a symmetrical design to complement the formal country garden, which he achieved through boxed hedging that frames the home.

People who attended the open homes instantly made the connection with Sir Miles’ influence and some even asked the selling agents if he would design a home for them.

Morton said selling his home and leaving the wonderful Ohoka community had been a big decision.

Ideally, he would have loved to stay in the community if a smaller section had been available, he said, adding he was looking towards retirement and wanting to downsize.

“He’s over the moon, he’s very happy with that result,” Heaslip added.

