The Dorset Street Flats were significantly damaged in the Christchurch earthquake and the owners finally finished restoring and modernising the Category 1 heritage-protected building last year.

Warren, a celebrated Christchurch architect, built the block of eight flats for him and three friends including lawyer Michael Weston, who was the original owner of the apartment on Dorset Street in 1956.

A bidding war broke out for the property with six bidders all competing for a slice of Christchurch’s history on Thursday afternoon.

An apartment in an architecturally significant block of flats designed by Sir Miles Warren in what was once labelled Christchurch’s ugliest building has sold under the hammer for $635,000.

The property has remained in Weston’s family until now and is the first apartment to be sold on the open market since the renovation, which included underfloor heating and double glazing, was completed. The restoration, designed by Young Architects, also kept true to Warren’s original design keeping the inbuilt furniture.





The sympathetic restoration retained some of Sir Warren Miles' design elements such as the inbuilt furniture. Photo / Supplied

The auction for the one-bedroom, one-bathroom started at $400,000 and was announced on the market $612,000.

But ping-pong bidding continued until a Christchurch buyer interested in the property’s history secured it for $635,000 after more than 30 bids were placed.

First National listing agent Katharine Burrell said: “There were two bidders fighting it out until the end.”

Burrell said there was a lot of interest in the property both from all around New Zealand and overseas, and they were all passionate about architecture.

“Some were looking at it to live in and some were looking at it as an investment, but everybody had an interest in architecture and design and the heritage.”

The flats were considered extremely radical at the time and, according to historic records, were nicknamed “one of the ugliest buildings in the city” and “Fort Dorset”.





The Dorset Street Flats is a category 1 heritage protected building. Photo / Supplied

But Warren’s design went on to inspire a whole new era of architecture and was hailed for setting new architectural, social and aesthetic standards for residential buildings in New Zealand.

Burrell earlier told OneRoof that the iconic flats would suit a wider variety of people including those who really value its architectural significance in New Zealand.

“It’s unique, it’s got so much atmosphere.”

Burrell said everyone was really happy with the auction result.

“I think it was very successful. I think there are one or two people that are disappointed and fair to say one very excited owner.”

