The friends lived in the ground-floor flats with courtyards and owned a second upstairs flat for rental income.

Warren built the block of eight flats for him and three friends including Michael Weston who was the original owner of 14 Dorset Street in 1956.

The owners of the Dorset Street Flats have finally finished restoring the property, a Category 1 heritage-protected building, after it was significantly damaged in the Christchurch earthquake in 2011.

An apartment in a block of flats designed by Sir Miles Warren that was once labelled Christchurch’s ugliest building is now publicly for sale for the first time since 1956.

The flats were considered extremely radical at the time and, according to historic records, were nicknamed “one of the ugliest buildings in the city” and “Fort Dorset”.

But Warren’s design went on to inspire a whole new era of architecture and was hailed for setting new architectural, social and aesthetic standards for residential buildings in New Zealand.





The flats are Category 1-heritage protected. Photo / Supplied

The Dorset Street Flats was one of the first attempts at constructing a building from load-bearing concrete block and is recognised as one of the most important Modern Movement buildings.

First National listing agent Katharine Burrell said the owners had been given the option to demolish the flats due to the significant damage sustained during the earthquake, but they rejected the idea due to the building’s architectural significance.

The flats remained empty after the earthquake until the restoration was finally completed early last year.

Number 14 Dorset Street was owned by Weston, a lawyer by profession, and has remained under his extended family’s ownership having being passed on to his stepson, and then partner.

“In this particular case, the vendor was very passionate about keeping the essence of what Miles Warren did and they have kept it until the stage where it’s finished, it’s complete and it’s probably the most authentic going back to 1956 or 1957 – and now it’s time to move on.”





The flat still has a number of the original design features. Photo / Supplied

As part of the restoration, underfloor heating and double glazing were added to the one-bedroom, one-bathroom flat.

“It’s those things that you don’t see but make a huge difference to living in 2023.”

The Dorset Street Flats were initially designed to have a community feel and included a shared laundry and garaging. The communal building was destroyed in the earthquake and has been rebuilt with four garages for each of the downstairs flats.

Burrell said the iconic flats would suit a wider variety of people including those who really value its architectural significance in New Zealand.

“It’s unique, it’s got so much atmosphere.”

The flat is the first to be sold on the open market since the restoration was completed and Burrell said it was difficult to put a price on it.

“That’s one of the reasons why it’s being auctioned. It’s not just bricks and mortar. It’s not just a nice one-bedroom flat in central Christchurch – it’s the history that goes with it.”

The property is to be auctioned on June 29.

