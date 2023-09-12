“He mainly focused on commercial buildings during his career, but his own home was different and everybody in his office – including the draftsmen, builders and engineers – had a lot of input,” Olwen remembers.

The level site at 7 Summit Drive had previously been a tennis court belonging to a period homestead next door and with 1234sqm to work with, Andy had plenty of scope to flex his creative muscles.

“Then we gradually became the old ones, as our three children grew up and moved away.”

“We were considered the young ones here in the neighbourhood, 50 years ago,” laughs Olwen, whose architect husband Andy produced their perfect ode to mid-century design in a historic corner of Auckland's Mount Albert in 1973.

She says she and Andy were huge admirers of the work of legendary Canterbury architect Sir Miles Warren and his distinctive influence can be seen very clearly in the striking white bagged-brick exterior, which is repeated inside, along with exposed ceiling beams.

Ray White Mt Eden agents John Covich and Rachel Berry are taking the iconic house to auction on September 27.



Covich tells OneRoof the property, which has a 2021 CV of just under $4m, is a surprise for those who don't know the area. “It’s so very different from the much older properties that surround it,” he says.

“It needs a little work but it’s a wonderful project for somebody who appreciates modernist style, and the garden is fantastic. Everybody who has viewed it so far is incredibly impressed.”





The 340sqm home, which sits on 1234sqm of land, was designed by the architect homeowner who was a huge admirer of legendary Canterbury architect Sir Miles Warren. Photo / Supplied





The interior is dominated by a double-height, light-filled central area with a vast living room on the ground level. Photo / Supplied

Covich says in terms of price it’s hard to make reliable predictions, as there's nothing really like it in the suburb, but buyer interest in 7 Summit Drive is already keen.

The interior is dominated by a double-height, light-filled central area with a vast living room on the ground level, which still boasts the original open brick fireplace with its beaten copper hood. The formal lounge and kitchen are separate.

“The concrete floor was very modern, and the downstairs windows reach to the ground to make you feel as if you’re sitting in the garden,” says Olwen.

Upstairs the home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. At the time, having more than one of the latter was considered very trendy and avant-garde.

Over the years Olwen and Andy have repainted and re-carpeted the house and they’ve also renovated the kitchen and bathrooms along the way – always taking care to choose styles and materials that reflect the property’s era.





The home still boasts the original open brick fireplace with its beaten copper hood. Photo / Supplied





The dining room opens out to a deck with more sitting surrounded by lawn and garden. Photo / Supplied

Olwen says that after 50 years in one place it’s inevitable that strong memories remain.

“Our daughter was married here, which was a bit of a surprise because we thought we were holding her engagement party, then suddenly a celebrant appeared.”

A close family friend also exchanged vows on the property. “That was lovely. We decorated the interior with wedding draperies and threw hibiscus blooms in the swimming pool.”

Olwen’s father was farewelled at a small funeral near the separate one-bedroom cottage with its own access and garage, where he had lived.

Olwen and Andy have recently moved to a retirement village nearby where they are already entertaining former Mount Albert neighbours, reflecting happily on an extraordinary tenure at a very special place over a nice glass of red wine.

- 7 Summit Drive, in Mount Albert, Auckland, goes to auction on September 27



