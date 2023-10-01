Ray White agent Rachel Berry, who marketed the property with John Covich, said that over 200 groups of people viewed the place – starting with friends and neighbours of the couple who had lived there 50 years.

So when it finally came on the market, the stylish home, a mix of bagged brick and exposed beams, attracted architecture buffs and keen neighbours who had always admired the home, as well as buyers from further afield.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Summit Drive, built in 1973 on a 1234sqm site carved off the tennis court of a neighbouring villa, was designed by its commercial architect owner as a homage to Canterbury’s Sir Miles Warren.

An iconic Mount Albert house in Auckland, which paid homage to one of New Zealand’s great architects, sold at auction this week for $4.275 million.

“It brought through the architects and the dreamers, people who didn’t have a chance to buy,” Berry said.

“But we also had the best buyers in the room – four bidders, three of whom lived within 250 metres of the home. They were the first people through the house, they knew it was coming to the market and it had been on their radar for years.

“Some of the buyers were people who weren’t actively looking for other places, they were just waiting for this to come on.





The four-bedroom house with a one-bedroom cottage in Summit Drive has a 2021 RV of $3.95m. Photo / Supplied





The interior is dominated by a double-height, light-filled central area with a vast living room on the ground level and sculptural staircase. Photo / Supplied

“We loved it, for us it was like a real neighbourhood catch-up. One buyer said ‘it’s like our new meeting point’.”

Berry said bidding between the last two bidders was pretty fierce. After pausing to negotiate when the price reached $4m, the auctioneer declared the house on the market at $4.225m. Two more confident bids of $25,000 each brought the price to $4.275m and the hammer came down.

Much to the delight of the vendors, the buyers were another local family, Berry said.

“They wanted someone to love it, that means a lot.

“It’s a sign of this market, we’re seeing aggressive bidding. It is property specific, but the auction process works well for homes like this. There’s very much a shortage of good properties,” Berry said.

She added that vendors were sitting on their hands, not wanting to list until they saw more good properties to buy.





The home still boasts the original open brick fireplace with its beaten copper hood. Photo / Supplied





The dining room opens out to a deck with more sitting surrounded by lawn and garden. Photo / Supplied

“We could stitch a lot more deals together if people just got [their homes] out there. Election isn’t so much an issue, but I think October will be a sweet spot for listings if everyone just gets out there.”

The 340sqm house is a cool mix of bagged white brick, exposed wood beams with a copper-trimmed fireplace in the living room.

It was well known as a gathering place for family and friends as well as local garden tours. It featured a double-height central living area, flooded with natural light with a floating staircase and gallery above that added to the sense of space. Over the years the owners updated the kitchen and bathrooms.

As well as the garden and pool, the home had a self-contained, one-bedroom cottage with its own access and garage, for extended family or rental income, where the one of the owner’s father had lived until his death.

Covich earlier told OneRoof the property’s 2021 CV of just under $4m, was a surprise for those who didn’t know the area.

“It’s so very different from the much older properties that surround it,” he said.

“It needs a little work but it’s a wonderful project for somebody who appreciates modernist style, and the garden is fantastic. Everybody who has viewed it so far is incredibly impressed.”

The owners have moved to a nearby retirement home, but fondly recalled the two weddings, a funeral and many parties hosted in the iconic house.

- Additional reporting Louise Richardson






