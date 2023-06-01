The Lucerne Road home hit the market at the end of last year, with listing agent Jo Johnstone, from UP Realty. Johnstone was unable to comment on the details of the sale, but UP Realty co-owner Grant Lynch told OneRoof that there were several offers for the house, and that it had attracted strong local and international interest.

The March purchase is the highest settled sale price for Remuera this year, although OneRoof reported last week that a $20m-plus property in the suburb had sold last week and is yet to settle .

The six-bedroom 548sqm house on Remuera’s Lucerne Road was designed by renowned architect Ken Crosson and sits on a 2344sqm site on the edge of the volcanic crater.

“The big drawcard was the view. Ken Crosson is internationally recognised and it’s a great home,” Lynch said.

“You have buyers who want a good house, but it’s that very big view from that ridge. You get city views, but it’s that gorgeous setting sun aspect that gets people.”

Read more:

- Wellington’s tiniest - and feistiest - cottage for sale for less than $1m

- Tony Alexander: The housing market rebound is closer than you think

- Bags of style: Deadly Ponies duo turn tired villa into luxury model

Lynch said that the three or four serious buyers who missed out on the Lucerne Road property were still looking. He said the number of $10m-$15m properties on the market (some quietly) is about normal, with another multi-million-dollar sale in April on the same road showing that deals were still being done. A year ago, a neighbouring nearly-new architect-designed house fetched $10.75m, records show.

“We are still trying to uncover property for these buyers. I’m staggered by the wealth around, both local and international. They have huge net worth but we can’t find property commensurate with their budgets. You don't have that much money unless you’re smart,” he said.





The jaw-dropping view from the infinity pool of the Lucerne Road house in Remuera was a big drawcard for buyers. Photo / Supplied





The house was designed by Auckland architect, Ken Crosson, taking its inspiration from the boat sheds of Orakei Basin and spans almost 70 metres. Photo / Supplied

When the outgoing owner of the landmark Lucerne Road property and her husband began planning their ‘forever’ family home in 1996, they know they would be building in the crater of a volcano – land which her father acquired when she was a baby.

The rocks and cliffs created a number of challenges for architect Crosson, but the resulting mansion with its distinctive 70m span has been much loved by the couple and their three – now adult – daughters for the past quarter of a century.



The overall design was inspired by the famous boat sheds on Ngapipi Road at Orakei Basin, which the outgoing owner – who has lived on Lucerne Road all her life – had always loved.

The extraordinarily wide, 548sqm house has four bedrooms, a bathroom and covered patio in what was the daughters’ wing, which links via a hall to the main living area, with open-plan kitchen, living and dining, plus a separate formal lounge.







The property has in total six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a four-car garage plus off-street parking, and multiple living spaces. Photo / Supplied





A neighbouring property on Lucerne Road, also by an award-winning architect Wendy Shacklock, sold a year ago for $10.85m. Photo / Supplied

“There were lots of nautical aspects we wanted to include,” said the owner. “Like the porthole windows and the bulkhead lights, which we imported from France.”



Upstairs, the master suite enjoys some of the very best views of all and includes an office and walk-in closet along with a spacious bedroom, and bathroom. Above the garage is a fully self-contained flat for the nanny or visitors.

The downsizing owners have built a new home next door, with the owner earlier telling OneRoof they were able to walk their furniture across to their new-build.

- Additional reporting Louise Richardson

- Click here for more houses for sale in Remuera







