Harcourts Pauanui owner Alyce Rowe said the house was snapped up this time around by a family looking for a holiday home.

The property had initially been put on the market in January, but was pulled off five months later when it failed to attract any offers.

The owners of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom beach house on Vista Paku received three offers last Monday within two weeks of being re-listed and the sale went unconditional on Friday.

A Pauanui property listed for a second time after failing to sell earlier this year has sold for $1.65 million - more than $600,000 above its RV.

“All three parties that made offers wanted a water view and at the time we brought this property back to market there were no other listings with a water view, particularly in this price range.”

Rowe told OneRoof earlier this month that there had been a noticeable difference in the amount of interest in the property the second time around.

While the owners of Vista Paku had a more realistic price expectation this time, it hadn’t really played a factor because both times the house had been price by negotiation. The property had a 2020 rateable value of $990,000.

However it is quite common for people to pull their Coromandel properties off the market over winter and then put them back on in the lead-up to Labour weekend.

Rowe said there had been an increase in the number of houses on the market in time for Labour Weekend along with good numbers of people going through those open homes.



“In town generally there was a rush come on, every agency had a few properties come through so there was the usual rush.”

Bayleys Ponsonby salesperson Blair Haddow has one of the few properties on Pauanui’s beachfront for sale at the moment, which he is selling on behalf of his Auckland-based clients.

The modern three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 23 Claxton Ave is being marketed as a “significant yet quietly understated luxury residence” and is one of few properties in the area with such direct access to the beach.

"People looking on the beachfront would appreciate that anything selling on the is probably $4m plus. But it's plus what and we don't know that yet, but we will soon find out."

The immaculate property is being auctioned at the end of November and has already attracted a lot of interest since it went online last Thursday.

“We’ve already had half a dozen private viewings and a couple of people booked in again to view in the weekend and some people coming back for a second visit already.”

Bayleys agent Dale Sholson is also selling another nearby beachfront property at 19 Claxton Ave. The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home is for sale for the first time in 29 years and is priced by negotiation.





An impressive five-bedroom bach on Hunt Road, in Whangamata, sold this week for $3.95m. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a five-bedroom, three-bathroom waterfront property on Hunt Road in Whangamata sold under the hammer yesterday for $3.95m.



The Bayleys auction opened at $3m and went into negotiation at $3.6m before being deemed on the market and selling for $3.95m.



Haddow said it was bought by an Auckland couple who missed out on buying it as their holiday home five years ago when it sold for $2.525m.

They are "thrilled" to have finally secured a house they love.

The Diana Blake Design designed home was marketed as the “ultimate beachside retreat” with expansive sea views and attracted local, national and international interest.



