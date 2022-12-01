Bidding opened at $3.5m and it was announced on the market at $3.95m, but bidding continued to creep up in small increments until it finally sold under the hammer to Coromandel permanent residents.

The Claxton Ave home, marketed by Bayleys agents Blair Haddow and Dale Sholson, was snapped up for $4.002 million - more than $1m above its 2020 RV - after two bidders battled it out to secure the front-row position.

Two bidders battled it out to gain the prime position on Pauanui’s waterfront at Bayleys auction on Thursday.

Unique high-end Auckland homes and exclusive beachfront properties in one of the Coromandel’s most popular spots are still attracting attention, with a penthouse and a beachfront bach selling under the hammer this week for more than $4 million each.

The owners already lived a street back from the beach and wanted to move to the beachfront, Haddow said.

He said the Claxton Ave sale proved that good properties that tick all the boxes still sell well even in a challenging market. “Good properties are still selling well without a doubt.”

Meanwhile empty nesters flocked to a 240sqm luxury apartment in a boutique block of three on the exclusive Paritai Drive, but the sole bidder was the successful buyer on the day.

The auction opened at $6.3m and with just one bid went into negotiation before being announced on the market and selling at $6.7m. But several other conditional buyers had been waiting in the wings.

Bayleys agent Gary Wallace said there had been good interest in the beautiful three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment from people who had been living in their large houses for a long time and were making their last move.





The view from an apartment on Paritai Drive, in Orakei, Auckland, which sold for $6.7m. Photo / Supplied





A modern home on Calder Place, in Glendowie, Auckland, was popular with family buyers. Photo / Supplied

“I find the buyers in that market are older and are looking for one level living without stairs and just ease of access and simplifying their lives.”

The property had breath-taking views and offered lift access right to the door and single level living.

“It’s quite a unique offering. When you look at the photos the position and the views are second to none. I’ve never seen anything like it – it is special.

“People who went through really liked it. It was a really nice property.”

Last week a waterfront home on Calder Place, in Glendowie, also struck a chord with families, selling well above its CV of $6.2m.

The exact sale price is confidential, Wallace said, but about five offers were made on the impressive four-bedroom, four-bathroom home prior to the closing date of the set sale.

“Although there’s a little bit of pessimism around what the market is doing, it is very property specific. We are finding at the top end there’s still plenty of money. It’s probably not as reliant on banking for mortgages and if you put the right property up it’s amazing who comes out of the woodwork.

“The right property attracts the right buyers.”



