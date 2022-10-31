One of the properties that is up for grabs is a three-bedroom brick and tile home on 1636sqm of beachfront land at 61a Oceanbeach Road, in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga . The property, which is listed with Ray White agent John Gardiner, goes to auction on November 2 and is touted as a blank canvas for developers.

Several beachfront baches are among the properties that are going under the hammer this week. The auctions can be watched in the live stream below, provided by auction streaming platform Gavl.

Holiday home owners wanting to snaffle up the ultimate Kiwi bach just in time to fire up the BBQ in the backyard over summer could be in luck as even more beachfront homes in some of New Zealand’s prime summer destinations are expected to be put up for sale in the run-up to Christmas.

“You only need to the check properties on either side of this address to see how valuable land along this ribbon is,” the listing on OneRoof says.



The property, which last changed hands in 1993 for $340,000, has an RV of $7.64 million – of which $20,000 is the improvement value.

Also on the slate tomorrow is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom “immaculately renovated” house at 2050 Whangarei Heads Road, in Northland. It has a front row position in McLeod Bay and an RV of $1.325m.

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom “waterfront gem”, with an RV of $1m, at nearby 86 Scott Road, in Tamaterau, is also being sold under the hammer tomorrow.







For sale: a four-bedroom beach home at 2050 Whangarei Heads Road, Whangarei Heads. Photo / Supplied





Kiwi classic: 86 Scott Road, Tamaterau, Whangarei, is right by the beach. Photo / Supplied

The auctions follow a flurry of big waterfront sales.

A rare beachfront property on Waetford Road, in Matapouri, promising uninterrupted views of the beach and bay sold at a Bayleys auction last week for $3.5m after being in the same family for three generations while a large waterfront property in Sunnyhills in Auckland sold for $4.5m.

Ray White lead auctioneer Sam Steele told OneRoof he expected to see more beachfront properties to come to market in the lead-up to Christmas.

“I think it is going to be really positive certainly for any holiday destinations – locations or listing, beachfront beaches things like that – that’s when you will start seeing those coming on in those summer months.”

Steele said Auckland will also see its first traditional summer market this year, where there is usually an uplift in people both buying and selling in the warmer months, after the last couple of years were disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns.

There are several Coromandel beachfront properties coming to auction in the next few weeks including a four-bedroom, four-bathroom property at 141 Captain Cook Road, which is being auctioned on Thursday, and a beachfront property at 23 Claxton Ave, in Pauanui, which is up for grabs on November 30.

Harcourts national auction manager Shane Cortese said holiday hot spots are always strong at both this time of the year and the end of summer.



“They come off the market during that winter period – Whangamata, Whitianga – all those places, Whakatane, Northland – they settle down and take themselves off the market for winter and then prep themselves for the summer period.”

People looking at upgrading their homes are doing it now, he said, because while they may take a paper hit on their property they still believe it is a good time to move up the ladder.





An impressive four-bedroom beach home for sale at 141 Captain Cook Road, Cooks Beach, Thames-Coromandel. Photo / Supplied





This stylish bach at 23 Claxton Avenue, in Pauanui, Thames-Coromandel, goes to auction on November 30. Photo / Supplied

As the weather improves, Cortese is noticing more people returning to auction rooms and at Harcourts Cooper and Co’s auction last Thursday lunchtime there was standing room only.

There was also a lot of auctions happening last week with just one bidder, but Cortese said buyers seem to be “less spooked” about being the only one and going to a negotiation with the auctioneer.

“It used to be, ‘hey if I’m the only bidder at this auction what’s wrong with it? Nothing, you’ve just got yourself in a really strong position to be the owner of this property’.”

However, he still stands by auctions as being the best way of initially selling a property because it gives vendors the certainty of an unconditional sale, especially in a market when a lot of conditional deals are falling over or being renegotiated.





This bach on Waetford Road, in Matapouri, sold under the hammer for $3.5m. Photo / Supplied





A waterfront home at Sanctuary Point, Sunnyhills, Auckland, fetched $4.52m. Photo / Supplied

In Auckland, Ray White auctioneer Ben East has not seen an influx in the last few months in the number of waterfront properties being listed in either the central or east Auckland suburbs where he works, but he has seen demand for higher-end properties at auction.

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom waterfront home at Sanctuary Point in Sunnyhills in Auckland sold under the hammer last week at a Ray White auction for $4.52m.

They then entered negotiations with the highest bidder to reached the eventual sale price, he said.

There were three registered buyers for the unique property which due to having no covenants on the title attracted a number of different buyers including land-bankers, developers and homeowners.

“The location itself was pretty stand-out as well, very much picturesque.”

East has also noticed more buyers in the auction rooms which he said would help vendors with the decision making.

Just behind the impressive Sunnyhills sale was a four-bedroom, two-bathroom character home on Inverary Avenue in Epsom – in popular school zones and near Cornwall Park – that sold at a Barfoot & Thompsons auction for $4.5m. A 1980s classic weatherboard home on a 1018sqm section on Greenbank Drive in St Johns sold for $3.175m.



