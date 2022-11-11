It then sold at auction this week to those same buyers who had been looking for a holiday home.

The auction for the two-bedroom house with a self-contained studio was brought forward when it received a pre-auction offer of $550,000 after its first open home.

The original 1970s property on Omamari Beach Road, in Dargaville, marketed as a “beach bargain”, sold within just day of being brought to market.

A beachfront house in one of Northland’s most picturesque landscapes has been snapped up for $550,000 by out-of-towners searching for a holiday home.

Bayleys Dargaville listing agent Jeni Gorrie said the owner got a good price for the property with it selling $100,000 above its RV.

OneRoof property records shows it last changed hands in March 2019 for $449,000.

Gorrie said Omamari Bay had a “real get-away feeling” and properties very rarely come to market, often being kept in the same family for generations.

The Omamari property, located in a cul-de-sac near the public toilets and reserve, attracted interest from both local and out-of-town buyers including Aucklanders looking for a bach. The popular Kai Iwi Lakes is also just three-to-four-minute drive away.





The view of the water and the beach from the Omamari Beach Road property. Photo / Supplied





This waterfront property on Manganese Point Road, Tamaterau, Northland, sold under the hammer for $1.161m. Photo / Supplied

“It was a really good location and had spectacular views and sunsets.”

At the same Bayleys auction, a large 2504sqm waterfront property on Manganese Point Road, in Tamaterau, was also snapped up for $1.161m, slightly higher than its RV of $1.125m. The auction opened at $700,000 before swiftly jumping up in mostly $50,000 bids.

The original 1960s three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has undisturbed views across Whangarei Harbour and direct access to the water’s edge from the large front lawn.

While the brick house was in a “tidy condition” after being owned by the same couple for 35 years there was, according to the listing, potential to renovate or rebuild.

At the end of last month, a rare beachfront property on Waetford Road, in Matapouri, that had been in the same family for three generations also sold at a Bayleys auction for $3.5m.

Meanwhile two beachfront properties in Northland are still up for grabs after failing to sell at a Ray White auction last week.

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom “immaculately renovated” house at 2050 Whangarei Heads Road, in Northland, with a front row position in McLeod Bay is now asking for offers over $2.1m, while a two-bedroom, one-bathroom “waterfront gem”, with an RV of $1m, at nearby 86 Scott Road, in Tamaterau, has an asking price of $1.25m.

Harcourts national auction manager Shane Cortese told OneRoof last week that holiday hot spots in Northland, Whangamata and Whitianga are always strong at both at this time of the year and the end of summer.





A four-bedroom home at 2050 Whangarei Heads Road, in Northland, has an asking price of $2.1m. Photo / Supplied





86 Scott Road, in Tamaterau, is on the market for sale with a price tag of $1.25m. Photo / Supplied

While Ray White lead auctioneer Sam Steele said earlier that he expected to see more beachfront properties to come to market in the lead-up to Christmas.

“I think it is going to be really positive certainly for any holiday destinations – locations or listing, beachfront beaches things like that – that’s when you will start seeing those coming on in those summer months.”



