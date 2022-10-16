The same four-bedroom, three-bathroom beach house was relisted last two weeks ago with Harcourts Pauanui and the phone has been ringing hot since. People have been flowing through the open homes and there have been a number wanting second viewings. The property is priced by negotiation.

The property at 140 Vista Paku, Pauanui , was first put on the market in January and while it attracted some interest no offers were made and it was pulled off in May.

And it’s one of several Coromandel properties back on the market for sale as the owners try again in the lead-up to Christmas.

A re-listed beachfront property in Pauanui that failed to sell earlier this year is attracting huge interest the second time around with one offer already on the table and another imminent.

Harcourts Pauanui owner Alyce Rowe said the property could be sold by the weekend as they had already received one offer and it looked like at least one other could be coming.

“It’s certainly for us as agents a noticeable difference.”





140 Vista Paku in Pauanui, Coromandel, is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that was pulled off the market in May when it attracted no offers. It was re-listed two weeks ago and already has one offer with another on the way. Photo / Supplied

Rowe said the vendors have a more realistic price expectation because the amount they would have to pay for their next property in the Bay of Plenty has also dropped.

Her office is also relisting another property in the next few weeks as the owners take another shot at selling it, and another beachfront section in Pauanui is also back on the market after a short hiatus.

“We are talking to people that went off earlier in the year because the market was changing and now they are starting to come back on and especially here it’s seasonal so we do start to see listings come on for Labour weekend so they may have had a break over winter and now coming back on.”

Rowe said it wasn’t unusual for people to pull their Coromandel properties off over winter and then put them back on in the lead up to Labour weekend.

“Spring coming through to summer is the season to be on the market here being a beachside town and winter does tend to be a little bit quieter so that’s just the mindset of everyone come off the market, give it a break and then come back on.”





14 Pacific Drive in Tairua is a 905sqm elevated section facing the ocean which also didn't sell earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Rowe said there had definitely been an increase in people looking and they were seeing a lot more multi-offers as summer drew closer.

The shortage of properties for sale in Pauanui could also be why there was suddenly a lot more interest in the Vista Paku beach house, she said.

Richardsons Tairua salesperson Bonnie Cooper has relisted a section at 14 Pacific Drive in Tairua and is also in the process of listing another property in the beach town which also didn’t sell earlier in the year.



“We are also seeing that with other agencies as well. The properties that weren’t sold in the summertime have just been relisted in the springtime. Regardless of Covid we are starting to head back into that same pattern of buyers being more active in spring and wanting to get into the properties before Christmas – that’s generally what we see in this area.”





17 Hahei Beach Road was designed with extended family holidays and multi-generational living in mind and has been relisted with a different agency. Photo / Supplied

Properties that have been sitting idle over the last three months with very little interest are also attracting buyers’ attentions, she said.

“That’s super interesting to see, but good because we want to hear from those people, we want that market feedback because we really haven’t had that. We haven’t had enough feedback to give our vendors.”

Bayleys Hahei agent Lea Jurkovich is selling a large six-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 17 Hahei Beach Road in Hahei which was on the market earlier in the year with another agency.



She said buyers are now taking a second look at the property, which is priced by negotiation, after a do-up on nearby Grange Road sold under the hammer this week for $2.9 million.

With three people bidding on the property, there were still two buyers looking for a property in a similar price range.

The large property, just 200m from the beach, is being billed for extended families or multi-generational living.



