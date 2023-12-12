The tender closed last Thursday and the sale price has not yet been disclosed, but it was expected to break records when it sold .

The six-bedroom Duart Road property in Havelock North, which was inviting interest north of its RV of $10.2 million, is the most expensive residence to hit the open market in the region.

A sprawling mansion on Hawke’s Bay’s wealthiest street has a new owner after selling through a tender process last week.

Bayleys listing agent Gretchen Paape announced the sale on her Facebook page today.

“Absolutely delighted to have marketed this magnificent property. Congratulations to our wonderful vendors and purchasers!,” the post said.

Paape declined to comment when approached by OneRoof and said the details of the sale including purchaser and price would remain completely confidential.





The interior design was by Jen Pack. Photo / Supplied

OneRoof earlier reported that the home, designed by Sumich Chaplin – the architecture firm favoured by New Zealand’s super-wealthy, was being sold because the owner wanted to downsize.

The build was finished in 2018 and included a cantilevered top floor, living spaces set around an outdoor pool and tennis court, as well landscaping by the renowned Suzanne Turley.





The modern high-end kitchen features a hidden scullery. Photo / Supplied

Interior designer Jen Pack chose European oak engineered flooring and Italian Travertine stone to link the main interior areas with a consistency of design and character.

At the time of listing the property in October, Paape told OneRoof that it was undoubtedly one of the most impressive in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s the biggest and most modern home in Havelock North – easy living, but very classy and understated. Having garaging for eight vehicles, and a tennis court, is a big plus too,” she said.

A nearby property, also on Duart Road, that sold off-market in 2022 for $8.8m currently holds the record for the highest sale price for a residential property in the region, according to OneRoof-Valocity records.

- Additional reporting Louise Richardson



