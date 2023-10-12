It is the most expensive residence to hit the open market in Hawke’s Bay and is likely to attract significant buyer interest – both local and international.

It is for sale by way of tender , closing December 7, and is listed with Bayleys agent Gretchen Paape.

The private compound at 44 Duart Road, in Havelock North , boasts a design by Sumich Chaplin – the architecture firm favoured by New Zealand’s super-wealthy – and sports an RV of $10.2 million.

A six-bedroom getaway inspired by the elite resorts of California’s Palm Springs could break house price records in Hawke’s Bay.

The owner, who does not wish to be named, is selling up and downsizing, but the house bears all the hallmarks of a dream home.

The build was finished in 2018 and includes a cantilevered top floor, and living spaces set around an outdoor pool and tennis court, as well landscaping by the renowned Suzanne Turley.

The home itself is light and airy with high ceilings throughout with interior design by Jen Pack and clever use of materials such as European oak engineered flooring and Italian Travertine stone link the main interior areas with a consistency of design and character.



The spacious open-plan kitchen, complete with scullery, and surrounding dining and living spaces on the main level are relaxed and airy. Smart bespoke cabinetry and Caesarstone benchtops are complemented by Sub-Zero fridges and Wolf ovens – ensuring great results for keen cooks and entertainers.

Also, on this level – which opens to a well-appointed outdoor dining space with a gas outdoor fireplace – is a semi-separate sitting room or media room, a separate laundry, an office which overlooks the pool and grounds, plus a private guest suite with bedroom and bathroom.





The kitchen and fittings are top of the line. Photo / Supplied





The interior design is by Jen Pack. Photo / Supplied

Upstairs lies the primary suite with a main bedroom, super-sized walk-in wardrobe and double ensuite. Bedroom two also has an ensuite while the third and fourth bedrooms share the elegant family bathroom and a gallery-style living area is the perfect spot for a quiet escape.

Back outside, next to the lap pool, is a spa pool and both are served by the pool pavilion with its sink, fridge freezer and dish drawers – ideal for entertaining friends and family, while a sauna lies to the rear.

The gymnasium is situated on the ground floor and a separate self-contained studio is ideal accommodation for B&B guests, extended family and staff, with the bonus of its own access.

This unique property has a sophisticated security system, a lift that runs between floors and ducted air-conditioning for all-year-round comfort, plus other features too numerous to mention.

Paape from Bayleys, Havelock North, said the property undoubtedly is one of the most impressive in Hawke’s Bay.





The landscaping, which includes border hedging, natives and subtropical plantings, is by the celebrated Suzanne Turley. Photo / Supplied

“It’s the biggest and most modern home in Havelock North – easy living, but very classy and understated. Having garaging for eight vehicles, and a tennis court, is a big plus too," she said

She said its superior calibre meant predicting a sale price was difficult, but enquiry over the 2022 RV was invited from interested parties.

Duart Road is home to some of the most expensive houses in Hawke’s Bay. One several doors along from Paape’s listing is recorded as having sold off-market in 2022 for $8.8m, the region’s highest sale price for a residential property.

The highest sale price for a listed home in the region is $4.6m, for a lifestyle property on Walcott Lane, in Central Hawke's Bay.

- 44 Duart Road, Havelock North, Hawke's Bay, is for sale by way of tender







