OneRoof asked Barfoot & Thompson, which was handling the sale, if the property had sold. The reply was no comment.

It is not clear what has happened to the property since the tender for the mortgagee sale closed on November 8 this year.

OneRoof was told by the agency involved in the sale of 81-85 St Marys Road, in St Marys Bay, Auckland, that it had been instructed not to comment.

The listing has been withdrawn for one of New Zealand's highest profile mortgagee sales - a mansion in one of Auckland's richest suburbs.

Adding to the mystery is the fact that the property is still being listed for sale with another agent, Matty Ma, of Mars Realty. OneRoof approached Ma for comment, but she referred questions about the property to the vendor's lawyer.

The property has been in the headlines since 2018, when it was bought for $3m. The purchaser, named by the New Zealand Herald in 2019 as Virginia Clair Maxwell, of Possum P Ltd, also bought two neighbouring properties – a derelict cottage at 89 St Marys Road and an empty wedge of land at 85 London Street.

The single-storey villa that was on the land at the time was transformed over a period of three years. It had been wrapped in white plastic sheeting before being revealed at the end of last year as a spectacular three-storey mansion abutting a modern steel and glass box.

When it was first listed in December 2021, the hope was that it would sell for $20 million. It sat on the market with various agents, before being re-listed last month as a mortgagee sale with Barfoot & Thompson.





The property offers clear views of the harbour and the harbour bridge. Photo / Supplied. Photo / Supplied





The mansion had been sheathed in white plastic for three years. In the foreground is a derelict cottage which sold last year for $3m. Photo / Supplied

The two neighbouring properties were sold separately in October last year.

Ray White Remuera agent Richard Thode, who had the listing for the London Street property, said at the time that the buyer was looking to develop the site, and while he would not disclose the sale price he indicated that it had fetched more than $3m.



The derelict cottage at 89 St Marys Road sold for $3m - $750,000 below its 2021 CV.

The main villa had been initially listed with rich-lister real estate agent Graham Wall, of Wall Real Estate. He told OneRoof last year that the restoration and renovation project had been an all-encompassing one for the owner.

The property was extended, up and to the side, and now houses multiple reception rooms, an office and bedrooms on the ground floor, while a new second floor features an enormous principal suite (even the bathroom and walk-in wardrobe have marina views) and more ensuite bedrooms.



As well as garaging, utility rooms and staff quarters, the lower ground floor houses more bedrooms, living room and kitchen that open out to the terraces and 15-metre pool.

In their listing advertisement on OneRoof, the Barfoot & Thompson agents describe the sale as an “unparalleled opportunity to secure a masterpiece of luxury and prestige, one of the country’s iconic properties. Positioned on a breath-taking 1062m² (more or less) in three titles of absolute blue-chip land with panoramic views across the water encompassing the Harbour Bridge, Westhaven Marina and the sparkling city lights.”



