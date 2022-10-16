The owner had bought the property for $3m at the same time as acquiring the two properties next door – a derelict cottage at 89 St Marys Road and an empty wedge of land at 85 London Street.

The house, with swimming pool, garaging for five cars and staff quarters, had been expected to sell for more than $20 million when it first hit the market in December last year .

The property at 81-85 St Marys Road, in St Marys Bay, had been wrapped in white plastic sheeting for three years before being revealed as a spectacular three-storey mansion abutting a modern steel and glass box.

A high-profile Auckland mansion that was given an expensive and years’ long makeover is on the market as a mortgagee sale .

Both those properties, which had been on the market for nearly three years, sold separately in October last year.

Ray White, Remuera agent Richard Thode, who had the listing for the London Street property, said at the time that the buyer was looking to develop the site, and while he would not disclose the sale price he indicated that it had fetched more than $3m.

The derelict cottage at 89 St Marys Road sold for $3m - $750,000 below its 2021 CV.





The property offers clear views of the harbour and the harbour bridge. Photo / Supplied

The main villa had been initially listed with rich-lister real estate agent Graham Wall, of Wall Real Estate. He told OneRoof last year restoration and renovation project had been an all-encompassing one for the owner.

The property was extended, up and to the side, and now houses multiple reception rooms, an office and bedrooms on the ground floor, while a new second floor features an enormous principal suite (even the bathroom and walk-in wardrobe have marina views) and more ensuite bedrooms.

As well as garaging, utility rooms and staff quarters, the lower ground floor houses more bedrooms, living room and kitchen that open out to the terraces and 15-metre pool.

The New Zealand Herald reported in 2019 that the owner was Virginia Clair Maxwell of Possum P Ltd.





The mansion had been sheathed in white plastic for three years. In the foreground is a derelict cottage which was sold last year. Photo / Supplied

The agents with the mortgagee listing are Matt O’Brien and Philip Davis, of Barfoot & Thompson.

In their listing advert on OneRoof, the agents describe the sale as an “unparalleled opportunity to secure a masterpiece of luxury and prestige, one of the country’s iconic properties. Positioned on a breath-taking 1062m² (more or less) in three titles of absolute blue chip land with panoramic views across the water encompassing the Harbour Bridge, Westhaven Marina and the sparkling city lights.”

The property is being sold by way of tender, closing November 8.

