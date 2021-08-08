It is not known why Roberts settled on the price that he did and the buyer still remains undisclosed.

The property had been put on the market with expectations that it would fetch more than its $12.5m CV.

The five-bedroom house on Portland Road in Remuera sold at the end of last year after almost two years on the market, but a lengthy settlement has meant the sale price has stayed private until now.

Kiwi advertising guru Kevin Roberts got just $8.75 million for his stunning Auckland home, OneRoof can reveal.

Roberts, who infamously resigned as head of ad agency Saatchi and Saatchi in 2016 after an interview in which he claimed gender bias did not exist in the advertising industry, listed his Portland Road home in February 2019.

He said he was selling because his children had grown up and were now living all over the world.

The house was designed in the 1990s as a family home and sits on more than 3500sq m of lush gardens. It has its own tennis court and an indoor squash court, and, under Roberts, featured a striking interior design and eclectic mix of artworks.





Visitors including All Blacks, Team NZ sailors, Australian cricketers and top tennis players have sat poolside. Photo / Supplied

The house, while owned by Roberts, entertained several All Blacks teams, Grant Dalton's sailors, Australian cricketers, the Kangaroos and the Fijian touring side.

"It was designed to be a resort where we could bring up three teenage kids, host our hoped-for grandchildren, entertain friends, host business events and enjoy New Zealand's four seasons with indoor and outdoor spaces," Roberts told OneRoof in 2019.

"Several leading tennis players, including Monica Seles, have had a hit on the tennis court."

The unique home had plenty of spaces to display artwork inside and out, and featured inspirational quotes on the walls. "It was built to feature inspirational and uplifting pieces from the worlds of art, music and sport – all celebrating freedom, achievement, optimism and creativity," Roberts said.





Top tennis player Monica Seles had a hit around on the Remuera court. Photo / Supplied





Pop art and inspirational quotes feature in the lavish home. Photo / Supplied







