Boasting a CV of $12.5 million, the property on Portland Road in Remuera was designed in the 1990s as a family home. It sits on more than 3500sq m of lush gardens, has its own tennis court and an indoor squash court, and, under Roberts, featured a striking interior design and eclectic mix of artworks.

It was snapped up at the start of the month, with UP agent Colleen Strachan brokering the deal. The sale price and the buyer remain undisclosed.

A stunning Auckland home owned by former Saatchi and Saatchi boss Kevin Roberts has finally sold after almost two years on the market.

It has entertained several All Blacks teams, Grant Dalton's sailors, Australian cricketers, the Kangaroos and the Fijian touring side.

"It was designed to be a resort where we could bring up three teenage kids, host our hoped-for grandchildren, entertain friends, host business events and enjoy New Zealand's four seasons with indoor and outdoor spaces," Roberts told OneRoof when the house was first brought to market at the start of 2019.





Visitors including All Blacks, Team NZ sailors, Australian cricketers and top tennis players have sat poolside. Photo / Supplied

"Several leading tennis players, including Monica Seles, have had a hit on the tennis court."

The unique home also had plenty of spaces to display artwork inside and out. "It was built to feature inspirational and uplifting pieces from the worlds of art, music and sport – all celebrating freedom, achievement, optimism and creativity," Roberts said.





Top tennis player Monica Seles had a hit around on the Remuera court. Photo / Supplied

Roberts said last year that it was impossible to pick a favourite room in the house he had owned for two decades.

The art gallery, the library, and the fairy shed where Roberts' eight grandchildren have enjoyed story times over the years are just some of the top spots.

"Close family and extended family love the place," Roberts said.

"It has everything for them, communal spaces like the pool and the bar, private spaces like the red room, the bunk room and the bush – there is something for all ages."





Pop art and inspirational quotes feature in the lavish home. Photo / Supplied

Roberts, who courted controversy for comments made about gender equality in the workplace, left Saatchi and Saatchi in 2016.

He said last year that was selling because his children had grown up and were now living all over the world.



