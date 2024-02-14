The couple met in South Africa where he was inspired by the country’s monumental architecture so decided to build something to remember the place where they first locked eyes.

The sprawling five-bedroom, three-bathroom castle located on the aptly named Prince Regent Drive, in Half Moon Bay, has been a well-known landmark capturing the attention of locals since it was built in the 1980s by a Kiwi builder for his bride-to-be.

An iconic castle complete with a moat and turret which earns a nightly rate of $1250 due to its unique royal offering is for sale.

Harcourts listing agent James Hu said the current owner also fell in love, but this time it was with the local landmark and for sentimental reasons.

The brick structure with central courtyard reminded him of Siheyuan, a traditional quadrangle house, in their home country of China and the wall surrounding the castle shared a resemblance with the Great Wall of China.

“Chinese aren’t used to the timber building ... they love solid brick and tile. This one is solid and with a wall like that it’s pretty cool.”

However, a change in plans meant the Chinese owner never moved into the property and for the last decade his relative has been running it as an Airbnb attracting people who want to live like royalty even just for a night.

The Airbnb listing described it as “the only castle homestay in Auckland” and the nightly rate for eight people is about $1250 plus cleaning and Airbnb fees.





The castle's central courtyard reminded the current owner of traditional houses in China. Photo / Supplied





The swimming pool and spa pool are located at the back of the castle near the turret. Photo / Supplied

Hu, who is marketing the property with Chong Li, said it was a hit with guests who had always dreamt of living in a castle and had also piqued the interest of neighbours who used the open homes as an opportunity to finally peek behind the battlement.

“Everyone knows it. We are getting huge numbers through. People always wonder what it looks like inside.”

Not only did it cater for everything an olden-day king would want with its own tower, crenelated wall, dry moat and turret, but the games room also had a foosball table, pool table, swimming pool and spa to cater for modern-day royalty.

Hu said the castle was a far more viable investment opportunity than other rentals in the area which would likely return a 3% yield, whereas the castle could return about 10% if run to its full potential.

The castle has only been accepting a small number of bookings each month due to the relative’s other commitments and was still returning a profit, he said.

While the castle was currently only taking overnight bookings, it had previously been a venue for hens and stag nights and children’s parties.

Who wouldn’t want to have a party in a castle, Hu added.

The five bedrooms are strategically grouped into three different areas. Photo / Supplied

Along with being run as an events venue, each of the five bedrooms could be rented out by the room as they are strategically grouped into two two-bedrooms and one one-bedroom.

“It could be hugely profitable for the new owner.”

The 685sqm section also had subdivision possibilities.

“It’s a viable investment opportunity because compared to normal houses you get a higher return and in 10 or 20 years when they want to develop, 0they can bowl it and develop it.”

The deadline sale for the castle, which has an RV of $1.825 million, closes on March 25.

Last year a five-bedroom brick-and-block medieval castle on Moxham Road, in Te Awamutu, sold for $1.35m to a Te Kuiti couple who loved its character. Like all good castles, it had a four-storey turret.

Van der Veeken, who worked with colleague Lisa McBeth on the property, said that there was very good interest in the castle from a mix of buyers looking for an unusual home and folks considering business ventures they could run from the property.

- 25 Prince Regent Drive, Half Moon Bay, Auckland is for sale, deadline March 25



