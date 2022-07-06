Brick and tile houses are a dime a dozen, but what about literally being the king of your own Auckland central castle, doing yoga in your own purpose-built dome in the Coromandel or having a treehouse looking over Christchurch’s hills and harbour. The fairytale castle For those looking for a statement property, there’s no better property fit for a king than a sprawling castle complete with tower. The 875sqm property set on a 2591sqm parkland at 11 Castle Drive in Epsom is described as the “rarest and the fairest in the land” and is possibly Auckland’s only true castle.

Built in the 1860s for concrete baron Josiah Clifton Firth, the castle then became an orphanage in the 1920s before being divided into seven flats totalling14 bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Located down a long driveway in central Auckland, the rented flats range from one to four bedrooms yielding $175,500 a year. Each flat is accessed from the main hallway. But while the castle can be bought as a lucrative investment property, Ray White Epsom listing agent Cherie Barker said several families who have shown interest in the property have talked about converting it back to a large single family home.

The “castle” in Epson, Auckland has a CV of $5.6m. Photo / Supplied Barker said the property was “very original”. “It’s got lots of history. You can actually feel it when you walk through. It’s got a vibe about it that it’s old and that it’s got a story to tell.” The front of the property was an old villa with the turret tucked at the back of it. Barker said a very steep narrow staircase led to the top of turret, but at the top of the tower was an outdoor area with magnificent views over Auckland. “It’s on a huge bit of land in probably some of the best streets in Auckland,” she said. “It would be amazing if it was restored and renovated and brought up to speed. There’s so much land around it as well. You could very easily put a swimming pool in and create a real statement home. If somebody wanted, you could turn it into the likes of Larnach Castle.”



------- The bush retreat with its own dojo and waterfalls

363 Mill Creek Road, in Whitianga, Thames-Coromandel, is priced at $1.65m. Photo / Supplied But for those looking to escape city life, maybe the lure of private waterfalls will offer the perfect option. Hidden in a secluded piece of bush, a short 15-minute drive from the Coromandel is a bush retreat complete with a large dojo or dome built from New Zealand native pine. The Japanese-inspired private bush retreat was built by an aikido instructor 20 years ago, when he moved back to New Zealand with his Japanese wife, who was looking for a property with fresh water and relaxation spots to run their martial arts retreat from. They found everything they wanted on a 26.44ha section at 363 Mill Creek Road in Whitianga which boasts numerous waterfalls and a stream. Since owning the property, the owner now in his 80s, has taken a dip in the pristine stream every single morning.

The property comes with its own yoga studio / domed dojo. Photo / Supplied The couple built a three-storey 144sqm family home in the bush. The property’s plans show it is a one-bedroom, one bathroom house, but the listing photos reveal it can be set up as a three-bedroom family home with a separate living area downstairs. Ray White Whitianga director Reuben van Dorsten said the dome connected to the main house was massive and the perfect location for a yoga studio or even an indoor cinema. “You can fit 25 people in there doing aikido or 17 people playing Japanese drummers.” He said the property, with an asking price of $1.65m, offered plenty of options including an eco-retreat or a wellness retreat. “With someone with the right vision and right business idea, to me there just seems like there’s endless opportunity to turn it into something truly special and just build on all the effort, time and energy and love the current owners have put into it,” van Dorsten said. “I’ve never sold anything like this before. Because of the way the land is situated, it’s a house in the tree tops. It’s a house surrounded by bush and the whole property is an adventure playground because there’s waterfalls and streams and trees and tracks.”



------- Back to school – how about living in a former classroom?

35 Maungawhare Place, in Otumoetai, Tauranga, has an asking price of $945,000. Photo / Supplied While also surrounded by bush, the most unique thing about a converted Kauri school house in Otumoetai, Tauranga, is possibly the old dinghy suspended from the living room ceiling. But for the cottage’s original owner Billie Kay, who moved the former Maramarua school house to the site in 1995, a dinghy on the wall was something she had always dreamed of. After sourcing the old dinghy via a newspaper advertisement, Kay realised there was not enough room on the wall of her one-bedroom, one-bathroom home so she hung it from the ceiling. And despite 35 Maungawhare Place changing hands several times since then, the dinghy along with a Kauri pantry and plate stack have remained with the house. The large master bedroom and office were once the original cloakroom, and the bathroom complete with a clawfoot bath was the teacher's lunchroom. Bayleys listing agent Carmen Dickison said the charming cottage offers privacy right in the middle of Otumoetai.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom property sits on a huge 3308sqm section. Photo / Supplied “What’s really cool about it is you are right in the middle of central Otumoetai and you are surrounded by reserve on both sides. So, you feel like you are a long way out because it’s quite a decent chunk of land but it’s an unusual shape.” The current owner even teaches yoga in the living area in her spare time. Before her, a doctor lived there. “It would be a brilliant AirBnB because it feels so isolated and is surrounded by the bush and the birds.” With a listing price of $945,000, Dickison said it was a perfect property for nature lovers, people who like peace and tranquillity, surrounded by native bush.