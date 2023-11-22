Von Sturmer said the stylishly rebuilt four-bedroom house he auctioned on Wednesday had attracted 82 groups through its three-week campaign, with five buyers registering to bid.

Waititi and Ora spent a suburb record $10.5m on their clifftop site overlooking Point Chevalier beach while a waterfront home on the estuary side of the suburb sold this year for $4.3m.

Ray White agent Lawrence von Sturmer, who marketed the property with Jo de Beer, said that price for the completely renovated house was the third highest for Point Chevalier this year and $375,000 above CV.

A stylishly renovated Auckland house, across the road from the luxury pad recently bought by Oscar-winning film-maker Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora, was snapped up this week for $4.175 million.

“We had four active bidders and 17 bids. The two last bidders were both from Point Chev – families wanting to move up the market and upsize to a long-term family home,” he told OneRoof.

He said that about 60% of people looking at the home were from outside the area, from Parnell to Mount Eden, Ponsonby and Herne Bay, with most dipping in and out of the Point Chev market only when something caught their eye.





The new owners’ neighbours will include Kiwi superstar Taka Waititi and Rita Ora, who paid $10.5m for their waterfront home across the road. Photo / Getty Images





Waititi’s house overlooks Point Chevalier beach with views across the Upper Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Supplied

“Most of them haven’t sold yet. They’ve all just been keeping an eye out for their long-term family dream home, some of them for up to a year,” he said.

“Some auction conditions were for three or four-month settlement times, as buyers have confidence that their property would sell in the time frame. Now there is more property on the market, people feel more confident about buying and then selling.”

He added that buyers looking at homes in this price point would probably be looking at upgrading from a $2.5m to a $3.5m home and planning to stay for 10 or 15 years.

“We have pulled up a serious pool of people looking, who are seriously disappointed to have missed out. We’ll have to be out beating the streets [for new listings],” he said.





The four-bedroom house that sold for $4.175m attracted 82 groups to open homes and five registered bidders. Photo / Supplied





The kitchen and adjoining spaces had been renovated earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

The vendors bought the house in 2000. Back then it was a one-level art deco home that had been in the same family since 1937.

They commissioned a thorough rebuild, designed by Jessop Architects, to create a two-level, four-bedroom, three-bathroom pad, and earlier this year they added double glazing, a Nuraply roof and a stylish makeover of the interior.

Agent de Beer told OneRoof before the sale that the house was one of the best family homes she had brought to market this year.

“The high-spec construction, flawless finish and stunning design are outstanding. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy beachside luxury in one of Point Chevalier’s most-admired architectural homes.”

