Ray White agent Kane Taylor told OneRoof ahead of the auction that there had been a lot of local interest in the property, with neighbours looking to trade up.

Five of the six registered bidders competed at the on-site auction, with the property eventually going to a local.

The three-bedroom 1960s house on Saxon Street, Waterview, was the setting for a liquor commercial that featured the Baywatch star treating a bunch of likely Kiwi lads to her comedic chops.

An Auckland home where celebrity Pamela Anderson partied for the cameras has sold under the hammer for $2.004 million.

Read more:

- Block stars lose money on toughest reno project

- Multi-million-dollar sizzler: Burger King ad house for sale



- Grand Designs' earthquake villa for sale



“A lot of people have gone, ‘That’s a bloody cool house’. They want the pool, want that north side of the street, they want the big house with the big rumpus and the bar - which you really can’t buy any more.”

The Pamela Anderson connection may have also helped.



In the 2014 Woodstock commercial, Anderson, attired in a westie black T-shirt and cut-off shorts, eyes up a gushing fan at a classic Kiwi pool party at the house.

The ad played heavily on double entendres, with the hapless fan gabbling throughout: “I’ve seen all your movies … some of your movies. Just the action ones.”

Fred Giacon, who built the house for his family, told OneRoof last month that a scout had knocked on the door asking to use his home and outdoor pool for the commercial.





The backyard and pool still have the party vibe. Photo / Supplied





The house was designed by a firm well known for mid-century architecture. Photo / Supplied

He said he managed to spot the star as she moved from her dressing trailer on the street to the set – but not much else.

“I said ‘hello’ to her, but she didn’t say much at all. We weren’t supposed to say anything, and were not even supposed to take photos,” he said.

The house had also been used for a bank ad, Giacon said.

The cool split-level property stands out from its Waterview neighbours on the quiet street leading to the water, and is one of the few in the suburb to have a pool and large backyard.

Giacon said he spent a year finishing the interiors of the house for his wife and three children.





The house has hosted multiple family gatherings, including weddings and birthdays. Photo / Supplied

Son Andrew said the family house was the centre of huge extended family gatherings. “Everyone would come together for weddings, 21st, funeral. It was a massive family of generations. We just hope another family will pick it up.”

Taylor is no stranger to celebrity homes. Earlier this year he sold the Titirangi home of Lorde producer Joel Little for $2.87m. The four-bedroom Hollywood Hills-style house had its own recording studio and a secret entrance.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland





