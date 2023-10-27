Fred Giacon, who built the house for his family, said a scout had knocked on the door asking to use his home and outdoor pool for the commercial.

In the 2014 ad, Anderson is suitably attired in a westie black t-shirt and cut-off shorts and hands one hapless lad a can of Woodstock while he gabbled (“I’ve seen all your movies … some of your movies. Just the action ones.”). The ad played heavily on double-entendres.

The three-bedroom 1960s house at 27 Saxon Street, Waterview, was the setting for liquor commercial that featured the Baywatch star treating a bunch of likely Kiwi lads to her comedic chops.

An Auckland home where celebrity Pamela Anderson partied for the cameras is on the market for sale.

He told OneRoof he managed to spot the star as she moved from her dressing trailer on the street to the set – but not much else.

“I said ‘hello’ to her, but she didn’t say much at all. We weren’t supposed to say anything, and were not even supposed to take photos,” he said.



The house had also been used for a bank ad, Giacon said.

The cool split-level property stands out from its Waterview neighbours on the quiet street leading to the water, and is one of the few in the suburb to have a pool said the Ray White agent who is marketing the property, Kane Taylor.





The backyard and pool still have the party vibe. Photo / Supplied





The house was designed by a firm well known for mid-century architecture. Photo / Supplied

After initially making sketches with a builder for the house, Giacon handed the design to well-known architect Ray Thorpe of Cutter Thorpe Pickmere and Douglas, a firm well-known for its mid-century design. He was used to working with top designers through the family terazzo business founded by his father Luigi Giacon with Giovanni Battista.

The pair came to New Zealand from Italy in the 1920’s, forming the company Modern Terrazzo which Fred later shortened to Modtezz. Son Andrew, the third generation in the business, has given the company back the family name, Giacon Terrazzo. The firm made its name with their Art Deco terrazzo used in the rebuild of Napier after the earthquake, and it was no surprise that Fred used the material liberally in the four-bedroom house.

After a builder had closed in the house, Giacon spent a year finishing the interiors for his wife and three children.





The house has hosted multiple family gatherings, including weddings and birthdays. Photo / Supplied

Son Andrew said the family house was the centre of huge extended family gatherings.

“Everyone would come together for weddings, 21 firsts, funeral. It was a massive family of generations. We just hope another family will pick it up.”

As well as terrazzo flooring, including a marble crazy paving in the lobby and living room fireplace, the 215sqm house features terazzo bathroom walls and a striking bar in the rumpus room. The over 1011sqm section has a pool and roomy back yard (big enough for film crews and celebrities).

Kane Taylor said it is difficult to put a price on the property, which goes to auction November 19.

“It’s super unique, there’s not anything like it in Wateriew. You’re basically getting what you’d get in Point Chev, but more bang for your buck – a bigger section, a bigger house, cool architecture and the terazzo. In Point Chev you’d be paying high $2m, even well into $3m with all that land.”

Taylor is familiar with cool houses celebrity connections. Last year he sold the 1970s Titirangi house of award-winning musician Joel Little, the place where he had co-written and produced hits for Lorde and Taylor Swift.

The hilltop house with the Hollywood vibe featured a hidden entrance, via a bookshelf, to Little’s sound-proof studio, and boasted walls of awards.



- 27 Saxon Street, in Waterview, Auckland, goes to auction on November 19



