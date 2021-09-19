“The unique thing about this house is the seamless flow from living to the expansive lawn and swimming pool,” Ollie Wall, of Wall Real Estate, says.

Listing agent Ollie Wall, of Wall Real Estate, says the house is well designed and a standout in New Zealand's most expensive suburb.

The five-bedroom home at 38 Hamilton Road, in Herne Bay, has a track record of selling well above its CV, and increased demand at the top end of the market could well see it fetch well over $10 million.

A stately pile that was recently given an extravagant makeover by one of New Zealand's leading entrepreneurs is on the market for sale .

“You could run in a straight line from the front door to the pool more than 50 metres away with your eyes closed.”

During the mid-2000s, the property was the family home of Geoff Ross and his wife Justine Troy, during the rise of their 42 Below vodka brand as a global entity.

Some years, and an owner or two later, the property rated a mention in the New Zealand Herald in March 2017 as one of the Auckland homes that saw summer sales in the city hit a record $85m.





The property has five bedrooms and sits on 1246sqm of flat land. Photo / Supplied

The property, reported the Herald, sold for $9.15m, close to double its then CV of $4.85m.

That sale followed the hands-on attention of rich-lister and renovation devotee Diane Foreman and her business partner, interior designer James Doole.

Together they elevated every charming architectural element that had defined this home’s status since it was built around 1910-1911.





It was built 110 years ago for prosperous middle classes. Photo / Supplied

They shed the dark painted walls, heavy bay window curtains and outdated kitchen and rear living area connections with the back garden, and added a fifth bedroom

Foreman, who is married to broadcaster Paul Henry, also created a for the house a large, west-facing open-plan kitchen which opens out to the extensive poolside living.

The new choice of white wall paint highlights the craftsmanship of the villa fretwork and panelling by reflecting light and shade.





The pool house comes with the fifth bedroom. Photo / Supplied





The new, open-plan kitchen opens out to expansive poolside living. Photo / Supplied

The property, which has a 2018 CV of $7.8m, comes to market amid strong competition for the title of Herne Bay's biggest sale so far this year. In March, a waterfront home on Sarsfield Street sold for $14m - double its $7m CV - less than a month after hitting the market.





The current owners' favourite feature is the harbour views from their upstairs master bedroom. Photo / Supplied



