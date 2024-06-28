During the mid-2000s, 38 Hamilton Road was the family home of Geoff Ross and Justine Troy, who shot to fame with their 42 Below vodka brand.

When it changed hands in 2021, the house was part of a mansion shuffle in Herne Bay worth more than $60m . The previous owners had bought it four months earlier for $11m but decided to sell after picking up a waterfront pad on nearby Argyle Street for $20m.

The vendors had bought the double-storey villa at 38 Hamilton Road, in Herne Bay , to use as their temporary base while they renovated another grand villa just a few blocks away.

An Auckland mansion whose previous owners include New Zealand’s wealthiest entrepreneurs has hit the market less than three years after it sold for $12 million.

A few sales later, it was picked up by rich-lister entrepreneur and serial house renovator Diane Foreman for $6m. Working with interior designer James Doole, she upgraded the home within the space of a few months and on-sold it for $9.15m.

Discover more:

- Catholic Church buys landmark Auckland wine estate - but did it pay the $7.5m asking price?

- Williams Corp relists boarding house - listing photos show half-finished interiors

- Paul Henry’s ‘murder’ castle for sale - new Traitors star looking for around $5m

The current owners, who declined to be named, told OneRoof the house had been on their watchlist for years. “We always thought it looked incredible. Then it came up [for sale] and we thought ‘wow’. It's designed for a family and entertaining, but it has those intimate spaces too.”

The owners credited Foreman and Doole with bringing the Arts & Crafts mansion back to life and they even tapped Doole for help with their own renovation.

But with Hamilton Road, they have done very little, beyond upgrading the wine room with redwood racking and new fridges and giving the media room the latest technology.

“It’s the easiest, most convivial and beautiful house we’ve ever lived in. It has got a big outdoor area as well. We just use it constantly,” they told OneRoof. “The previous owners have looked after this house and maintained it to a very high standard.”





The owners say the house is the best they have ever lived in. Photo / Supplied





The outdoor pool is inviting. Photo / Supplied

They added: “I think our whole family would agree Hamilton Road has been the best house we’ve ever lived in. We have had some milestone events, like our daughter’s 30th birthday.

“At Christmas time we have a huge street Christmas party, and invite all the neighbours. It is such an interesting area. There are a lot of very interesting people, a very diverse community. And that’s the thing that we love about this area.”

Wall Real Estate agent Ollie Wall, who is marketing the property with brother Andrew, told OneRoof the home had the best living and flow of any house in Herne Bay.

“You could walk in a straight line from the front door to the swimming pool 50 metres away with your eyes closed,” he said.

“All the work done over the years has embraced the history and details of the home giving it a timeless quality.”

He said flow like that was surprisingly difficult to find, but it’s what the agency fielded questions on more than anything else.

- 38 Hamilton Road, Herne Bay, is for sale by negotiation



