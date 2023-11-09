“My client saw the potential of the house. The neighbours had both done nice renovations, so this had the same potential to be renovated and upgraded.

Doole’s client bought the property earlier in the year for $2 million – $550,000 below its 2021 CV – and expectations are that it will sell for "somewhere around $3m to $3.5m”.

The renovation of 99 Marine Parade, Herne Bay, Auckland , was overseen by the agent tasked with selling it. Barfoot & Thompson’s James Doole, who made his name styling homes for Kiwi rich-listers, said the property just needed some love.

A townhouse on New Zealand’s richest street is back on the market for sale after a five-month renovation turned 1960s nana-decor into a stylish contemporary home.

“The key is the street address, Marine Parade. The house has a great aspect – morning sun in the front, afternoon sun in the back. It just needed some love.”

The makeover was not just cosmetic, with an architect rearranging the floor plan of the 200sqm property for modern living before Doole stepped in. “We’ve already had interest from downsizers, it’s a good space. With the downstairs, it would also be good for multi-generational living, or a couple could have a flatmate. It’s in such a good area, it just needed a good tidy up.”

Doole started by removing an aluminium sunroom to restore the original facade and adding new doors, refreshed siding and slatted shutters.

Upstairs, the re-design opened up the kitchen and living room to create an airy 10m-long space that runs the length of the upper floor and rearranged the bathroom and bedrooms to create a luxury master suite with a walk-in wardrobe.

Downstairs, Doole added a third bedroom, giving the property added appeal to those looking for a family-sized lock-up-and-leave.





The reinvented backyard at 99 Marine Parade is made for summer parties. Photo / Supplied

When it came to the decor, out went the cream carpet, curtains and dated fittings and in came exposed wood floors, a travertine stone benchtop and European Bosch appliances. Doole said even the handles on the cupboards were custom-made.

Not surprisingly for a Doole-designed renovation, the bathroom makeovers were next level, with travertine-look tiled walls, penny tile feature walls and bronze fixtures. The larger family bathroom includes a luxury bathtub as well as a walk-in shower.

Even the backyard got a makeover, with updated planting.

“I feel privileged to be selling a property I was involved in transforming. It’s now warm, comfortable and relaxed. We’ve had good buyer interest already,” Doole said.

The agent is no stranger to renovating and marketing luxuriously updated properties. He is currently marketing a meticulously upgraded five-bedroom mansion on 15 Arney Road, in Remuera, which is looking for offers over $14m.

The property is back on the market just two years after it was bought for $13.5m. The owners, who are based in the Waikato, have never lived in the house, but invested a lot of time bringing it up to scratch.

The trophy home is well known to New Zealand’s elite and is no stranger to expensive makeovers. Seven years ago, rich-lister entrepreneur Diane Foreman sold the house for $9.1m, just days after putting it up for sale.

Doole had worked with Foreman on a top-to-bottom renovation after Foreman bought the home a year earlier for $5.1m, adding a wine cellar, tennis court and heated swimming pool.

The next owners moved the swimming pool, added a spa pool, outdoor courtyard and fireplace, a new pool cabana and double garage and remodelled the lawns and driveway.

“This is an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the custodian of a landmark, a home that seamlessly marries history with contemporary luxury and location – an exceptional place to call home,” Doole said in his marketing.

99 Marine Parade: Before and After





Before: The 1960s townhouse living spaces needed updating. Photo / Supplied





After: The refreshed living room feels vibrant and inviting. Photo / Supplied





Before: The original kitchen was small and lacked flow. Photo / Supplied





After: The kitchen has been opened up and smart lighting has given it bright finish. Photo / Supplied





Before: The balcony space showed its age. Photo / Supplied





After: The vendor has made the balcony a space for entertaining and relaxation. Photo / Supplied





Before: The bathroom felt tired and dated. Photo / Supplied





After: The bathroom is now a standout space. Photo / Suppled





Before: One of the two bedrooms the property had when it sold in July. Photo / Supplied





After: The main bedroom in the refreshed property now advertised as having three bedrooms. Photo / Supplied

- 99 Marine Parade, in Herne Bay, Auckland, is for sale by way of negotiation





