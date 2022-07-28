A tiny two-bedroom beachfront cottage in one of Wellington’s priciest suburbs is on the market for sale with plans for a Grand Designs-style home that would see buyers living life on the edge.

Bayleys agents Matt Hourigan and Ann Curtis, who are marketing the 80sqm house at 197 Marine Parade, in Seatoun, said the property sits at the bottom of a 592sqm site that stretches up a vertiginous bush-clad slope to the road above.

The vendors, who picked up the property in 2016 for $595,000, obtained resource consents to subdivide off the upper section at 156 Seatoun Heights Road, and they had explored building a house that perched over the cliff. They had even commissioned concepts from architect Nic Ballara, who wowed viewers of the first series of Grand Designs NZ with his cliff-hanger house in Wellington’s Northland.

Hourigan said that the concepts, if realised, would be impressive. “It would be tricky to price the property as it is, but you’d have to have money to get into it. There are beautiful stunning architect-designed houses on Seatoun Heights Road. It can be done,” he said.