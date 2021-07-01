Agent Michael Boulgaris, who is marketing the property, said the property was likely to attract buyers from across the ditch.

A deal at that price would see the five-bedroom house on Victoria Avenue, in Remuera, seize the record for this year’s biggest house sale.

An Auckland mansion formerly owned by Team NZ boss Grant Dalton has hit the market with an asking price of $22.5 million – almost double its CV.

“There are an awful lot of wealthy Australians wanting to live here,” he said.

“I would like to stress that $22m is not a lot of money for an international buyer.”

The former embassy is being sold by property developer Culum Manson, commercial director of Manson TCLM, who bought it from Dalton in 2018 for $16.55m – well above its $11.5m rating valuation.

Manson carried out an extensive renovation of the near-900sqm home, which boasts a tennis court, heated pool, full gym and dance floor, but the property has become too big for him and he now spends most of his time at his country estate.





The five-bedroom home has a separate wardrobe room, a tennis court, a heated pool and a full gym. Photo / Supplied

The house was first offered for sale by negotiation last year but the listing is now being handled by Boulgaris, who sold the home to Manson in 2018.

Boulgaris said it was his favourite house in all the years of his real estate career.

“It’s got magnificent bones, beautiful proportions and the longest street frontage on Victoria Avenue. It’s a home to be admired when you drive past,” he said.

“It was an embassy home, and it can be an embassy home again - it's got that calibre about it,” Boulgaris said.

According to the listing, Manson is open to trading the house for a smaller property, with the difference paid out in cash.

Boulgaris said: “Someone who’s going to buy this will have a house in a decent suburb like Parnell or Remuera.”





The property is listed for $22.5m - almost double its CV. Photo / Supplied.

Boulgaris has sold a swag of high-end properties in Remuera and nearby Parnell this year, including a classic five-bedroom mansion on Arney Road for $8.5m, a luxury 1930s-build residence on Ranui Road for $8.7m and a blue-chip property on Canterbury Place for $6.9m.

He also told OneRoof that he had a big deal coming up.

If Manson’s house sells for its asking price, it will beat the current record holder for this year’s most expensive residential sale - $13.75m for a waterfront home in Auckland’s Takapuna. However, it would be some way behind New Zealand’s most expensive house of all time: the former Hotchin mansion on Huriaro Place, in Auckland's Orakei, which sold in 2013 for $38.5m.

While $22.5m is a notable figure, the asking price is not the highest for a property on the market right now.



That honour goes to Pakatoa Island, in the Hauraki Gulf, which has an asking price of $50m. The property, which has landing for a helicopter, a golf course and three private white sandy beaches, as well as a somewhat run-down accommodation of 62 units, been on the market since 2006 and is listed with multiple agents. Last year the owner lifted the asking price by $10m.







