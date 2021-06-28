The sale of the five-bedroom Audrey Road house, which sits on 1093sqm of prime waterfront land, was completed in April and is now showing as settled.

A waterfront home on Auckland’s Takapuna beach has sold for $13.75 million, the year’s top price for a residential property.

Precision agent Andrew Dorreen, who brokered the deal, told OneRoof: "Audrey Road has long been one of the best regarded waterfront streets in New Zealand, offering the best of both privacy and proximity.

"It [the property] offered a flat 1100sqm north-facing site with a sensational re-worked Jack Mckinney home exquisitely finished."

The house, which has four car garaging and a heated pool, sold for $6.2m above its 2017 council valuation.

Dorreen said that sales activity in his North Shore patch had been strong this year, and that he had achieved more than $100m worth of personal sales since January.



The Audrey Road sale price eclipses the $9.9m paid at auction in March for a five-bedroom home on Maungakiekie Avenue in Auckland's Greenlane.



The year's top price at auction was $9.9m, for a property on Maungakiekie Avenue, Greenlane. Photo / Supplied

And while it's a record for this year, it is still $10.25m shy of last year's highest sale price, the $24m paid for a waterfront mansion in Westmere by Zuru toys rich-lister Anna Mowbray.

It is also $15m below Takapuna's most expensive property, a waterfront mansion on O'Neills Avenue, which sold in 2017 for just over $28m.





A waterfront Takapuna house at O'Neills Avenue is selling for $12.5m. Photo / Supplied

Luxury real estate agent Graham Wall, who is marketing an iconic waterfront property in Takapuna for $12.5m, says ex-pat buyers are still keen for a slice of New Zealand waterfront.

Only a handful of luxury waterfront properties are currently on the market in Auckland’s North Shore.

They include a 1960s three-bed house right on the walkway rocks on Kitchener Road between Milford and Takapuna (CV of $4.85m), a renovated four-bedroom bungalow on Cheltenham Beach, Devonport with a CV of $6.25m, a five bedroom 533 sqm masonry home above the water at Seacliffe Avenue Belmont which has a CV of $7.85 m, a four-bedroom house on a huge 1558sqm promontory at Hamana Street on Devonport's Narrow Neck with CV of $4.8m and, further north at Mairangi Bay, a 1980s cliff-top home on 1356sqm with a CV of $6.16m.

The waterfront sales prices have still not topped New Zealand’s two highest prices paid: $38.5m in 2013 for the former Hotchin mansion on Huriaro Place, off Paritai Drive, Orakei, and the $32.5m paid in 2016 for a 12-bedroom French-style mansion at Mahoenui Valley Road, in Coatesville.





A Cheltenham Beach house in Devonport with a CV of $6.25m. Photo / Supplied

The Audrey Road property may not hold the 2021 record for long, with several top end properties selling in the last six months but not yet settling or sporting undisclosed sale prices.

The sale prices of a stately six-bed manor on 3062sqm on Arney Road, Remuera and a modern concrete mansion on the waterfront at Rawene Avenue, Westmere, owned by former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell and entrepreneur Sharon Hunter, and at one time rented to Hollywood action star Jason Statham, are likely to have exceeded their $12m-plus CVs.





A stately home in Arney Road, Remuera with a CV of $12.25m may well break the year's sales record. Photo / Supplied



