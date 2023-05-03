The listing shows that the vendor had upgraded the property since purchasing it in December 2021.

It’s for sale by way of deadline private treaty, closing June 15.

The house at 95 Victoria Avenue, in Auckland’s Remuera , is listed with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Karen Moore.

A mansion that once belonged to Team New Zealand chief Grant Dalton is back on the market just over a year after selling for almost $20 million.

The former embassy fetched close to $19.75m in December 2021 after more than a year on the market.

It was sold by rich lister property developer Culum Manson and his wife Kirstin after they decided to quit Auckland and move permanently to their country estate.

The Mansons bought the five-bedroom house from Dalton in 2018 for $16.55m and immediately engaged noted Kiwi architect Christian Anderson to oversee a complete makeover.

The near-900sqm home comes with a tennis court, heated pool, full gym and dance floor.



In the 15 months since it sold the home has been substantially re-decorated. Out has gone the executive styling, and in has come coloured Venetian-style crystal chandeliers, designer wallpapers and curtains, a pink-walled office and a vibrant library and rumpus room on the ground floor to complement the near-new kitchen and bathrooms installed by the earlier owners.





Extravagant Venetian-style crystal chandeliers were added through the house to complement the designer curtain fabric. Photo / Supplied





More designer fabrics and light fixtures that complement the stained glass windows appear in the re-decorated living room. Photo / Supplied

Moore's listing says the property has been recently renovated “with modern conveniences, including heating and cooling throughout, CCTV surveillance, and Lutron & Savant integrated home systems”.

Luxury real estate agent Michael Boulgaris, who sold the home to the Manson family in 2018, brokered the $19.75m deal in 2021. The property had initially been listed with price expectations of $22.5m.

He told the New Zealand Herald in 2021 that while he had initially been confident of getting the Mansons their $22.5m, the Auckland lockdown had “wiped out the luxury market”.

“It was my suggestion to list for $22.5m because anyone with $10m to $20m is naturally going to try to negotiate, so the sale price was an absolute win-win for all parties,” he said.





The powder room features a vibrant designer wallpaper by Christian Lacroix and stone counter tops. Photo / Supplied





Grant Dalton sold the Remuera home in 2016 for $16.55m. Photo / Michael Craig

The property has a 2021 CV of $17.5m. So far the highest settled sale price for Remuera is $10m for a large home on Remuera Road. 2023's highest settled price for all of New Zealand is $20m for a mansion in Auckland's Whitford.

