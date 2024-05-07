Ray White listing agent Shane Coote, who brought the house to market in February, said he was inundated with enquiries after the story ran. “I was blown away with the response,” he told OneRoof.

Within days of OneRoof’s news article profiling the house, the owners received a winning offer from a couple of expats living in Australia.

The owners of the smartly renovated five-bedroom property on Beach Road, in Waiake, made headlines last month with their listing, which boldly claimed they were willing to sell everything before heading overseas.

An Auckland family who offered to throw in a free Tesla to anyone who bought their impressive home has found a happy ending.

Coote said the buyers were returning to New Zealand from Australia and their offer was “slightly less complicated” than the two others he had received.

He said the new owners had purchased the home sight unseen and had instead sent a family member to view it on their behalf.

The Kiwi couple had three young children and were moving back from Australia for family support. They had been looking for five months and needed a house that would be wheelchair friendly later on because one of their children had special needs.

They were looking forward to finally seeing their new home in person early next month.

The agent declined to reveal the exact sale price before settlement, but did disclose it was below the asking price of $2.499 million because the parties had settled on a price without the Tesla.

The buyers had also opted not to buy any of the furniture in the house, which the owners had offered to include in any sale because they were heading overseas with just a suitcase each.





The owners had made a raft of improvements to the home including painting it inside and out. Photo / Supplied





One of the bathrooms had also undergone a modern upgrade. Photo / Supplied

The Europe-bound vendors were really happy with the result, Coote said, and offering up the Tesla had been a great hook to get people to look at the home.

“Just adding something that made the property stand out from the crowd was a massive help,” he said.

The fact the house “was pretty damn cool” was the clincher, though. “If it was an ordinary house, it probably wouldn’t have worked.”

The property had also been priced realistically with the list price $50,000 below its recent registered valuation.

Even though they had now sold the house, Coote said the Tesla, which had an estimated worth of $50,000 was still for sale.

The vendors had told OneRoof last month that they had bought the house in October 2021 for $2.35m to give their five kids a different living experience after selling their Grey Lynn home. The modern house fit the bill, particularly since it still had an original 1940s bach on-site which could generate rental income.

“Trying to fit five kids in anywhere is tough. This has six usable rooms, you could have it as four bedrooms and an office and a media room, or five bedrooms, it’s very flexible,” one of the vendors said.

The vendors had made significant improvements to the property over two-and-a-half years including adding a swimming pool, extending the outdoor entertaining space to connect the house and garden and improving the driveway. The house and cottage were repainted indoors and out, new carpet was laid and the master bathroom was renovated.

