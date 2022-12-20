Of the 434 properties in Flat Bush currently listed for sale on OneRoof, 137 are new-builds and 84 of those have five or more bedrooms. The number of houses for sale has risen in the last month.

However, Barfoot & Thompson salesperson Kapil Rana, who marketed the property with Prince Kapoor, said throwing in a brand-new Tesla Model Y with the house had attracted plenty of attention and made it stand out in a market swamped with listings.

Agents say the family, upsizing from Papatoetoe to the large new Dungloe Ave home on the edge of the rapidly developing Ormiston town centre, was drawn to it not because of the promise of a new car, but because of all the off-street parking which is quite rare for the area.

A South Auckland family has turned down the offer of a shiny new Tesla with their house purchase in favour of a slight price reduction on their large new home and granny flat in Flat Bush.

Within days of news of the car offer going viral, the developer received an offer on the house. When that fell over due to finance, the back-up offer was accepted and is now unconditional.

Rana said the new owners were attracted to the home because of the large parking area and that it was large enough to accommodate the family with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in the main house and a further two bedrooms, one bathroom and a second kitchen in a separate granny flat.





The buyers opted not to get the Tesla, which the developer had planned to order when the deal went unconditional, and instead “slightly negotiated” on the sale price which is confidential until settlement.

Rana initially said the house would be $1.8 million-plus along with the Tesla Model Y valued at about $80,000.

The property had been priced in line with other properties for sale in the area so the popular electric car was, he said, an added bonus.

An asking price of $1.789m was later added to the listing with the offer of the Tesla removed because it had been under offer and the buyers did not want it. However, the offer was still on the table if any other buyers did.

Rana said offering a Tesla with the property had certainly helped sell the property and sparked a lot of ideas that will be used in upcoming listings early next year.



