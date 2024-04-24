He said the vendors had added considerable value to the house since they bought it October 2021, for $2.35m.

“We had a registered valuation of $2.5m, so the asking price of $2.449m was great value. And now with the car, it’s even better,” Coote said.

Ray White agent Shane Coote, who is marketing the five-bedroom property at 890 Beach Road, in Waiake , with colleague Michelle Campbell, said there was nothing comparable at that price on the market right now.

A smartly renovated house close to one of Auckland’s best beaches is for sale for just under $2.45 million. And the vendor is even willing to throw in a Tesla to sweeten the deal.

Discover more:

- 'The whole house was virtually rebuilt': Buyers stump up close to $5m for former dump

- The Kiwi real estate agents who'll be giving UK TV stars a run for their money



- $1 billion hot spots: What it costs to live near the beach on fantasy island



“It’s a very unique offering and now with the car we’re confident that the right buyer is out there,” Coote said, adding that in the six or so weeks since the house was listed buyers have been keen but were “handicapped” by their banks on how much money they could pay.



The owners, Ryan and Candice, moved across to the Shore when their Grey Lynn house started to feel a little small. The family of seven is now heading overseas for work and want the place sold.





After paying $2.35m for the house in 2021, the owners added a pool and landscaping, updated the decor and put in a new master suite. Photo / Supplied





The stylish house includes two living areas, and flexible rooms that could be bedrooms, office or media rooms. Photo / Supplied

Ryan told OneRoof that the couple had bought the house post-Covid to give their five kids a different living experience. The modern house fit the bill, particularly since it still had an original 1940s bach on-site which could generate rental income.



“Trying to fit five kids in anywhere is tough. This has six usable rooms, you could have it as four bedrooms and an office and a media room, or five bedrooms, it’s very flexible,” he said.



What the property didn’t have much of was outside amenities, so the family added a swimming pool, extended the outdoor entertaining space to join house and garden, and improved the driveway. Both house and cottage got repainted indoors and out, new carpet went in, and the master ensuite bathroom was upgraded.

“Our first summer was amazing, it’s a two-minute walk to the beach, there’s Torbay Sailing Club, that’s a very good club. The pool has been amazing, the outdoor area,” Ryan said.

He added that despite the handy local shopping and restaurants, and Albany Mall just 10 minutes away, their corner of the Shore felt like a little holiday town.





The master bathroom was upgraded. Photo / Supplied





A study nook under the open-plan staircase. Photo / Supplied

“The local beach is a cool hidden secret. That first summer here, it was a dream summer.”



Ryan said he was happy to offer up the Tesla, which is worth around $50,000, as part of the house sale, explaining they had decided to divest themselves of most of their possessions before they headed overseas.

“People are walking through our house going, ‘Wow this is amazing’, and we can go, ‘You can have whatever furniture you want, so you can walk in and have the same look’,” he said.

“It’s a weird market out there for people, we just came on at the wrong time with a huge influx of new properties.

“We’re trying to stand out, our views and watchlist numbers are really high, but it’s just getting people over the line because we really are moving.”

After Ryan finishes his work commitments, the family plan to travel for two months (“each kid gets one suitcase and that’s what they’ll live on”).

“If we can afford it, we want to take them to do some volunteering in developing countries - give them a taste of the rest of the world,” he said.

“So they come back to New Zealand and go, ‘Oh man, you know, we’re really lucky here’.”

- 890 Beach Road, in Waiake, Auckland, is for sale for $2.449m



