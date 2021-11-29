Some 90 per cent of Stage 1 has already been sold. Stage 2 is being released this weekend (November 27-28), and 25 per cent of those have already been presold.

But buyers will have to be quick. This is the last parcel of Light Industrial-zoned land available for development in the popular lifestyle village, and within weeks of going on the market, units are selling briskly.

Those are just some of the opportunities at The Workshops, a range of flexible units for sale in a one-off development in Matakana Village, one of the Auckland super-city’s fastest growing locations.

Looking for a secure place to house the classic car or vintage wine collection? A second lounge for Mum and Dad or a pool room for the teenagers? Perhaps a boutique showroom or office and storage?

Bayleys in the North Commercial and Industrial, which is marketing The Workshops at 64 Matakana Valley Road, Matakana, is selling one unit every three days.

The freehold strata-titled units offer a variety of size options and floor plans for small, medium, and large tenancies – with many priced between $785,000 and $1,185,000 + GST (if any).

With a 6m stud height, The Workshops units are suitable for a wide range of uses including trade showrooms, offices, warehouses, craftspeople or tradies, light manufacturing facilities or storage spaces.

They can be secured on an initial $1000 cash deposit and are due for completion in 2023.

The project is being developed by Conrad Properties Group, which has successfully delivered over 5000 residential, commercial, industrial and retail units, and architecturally designed by the Auckland-based FORMiS design studio.

Ranging between 52-192 square metres, the workshops are of solid construction including pre-cast concrete inter-tenancy walls. Most will be fitted with their own bathroom and kitchenette and every workspace will be wired for high-speed Internet.

Conrad Properties Group sales director Thomas McAlister says the units have already attracted strong interest from a broad range of investors. “Forty per cent of the units are spoken for, which is remarkable considering that’s after four weeks in the Level 3 lockdown.

“We’re seeing significant demand from residents in the Omaha-Matakana area. They know the area well and appreciate this is the last development of its type in the village.

“We’re finding the development fits requirements for additional hobby space, be it car or wine collections, or indeed the many ‘makers and creators’ in the area; from inventors to upcycling or the production of boutique, high-end goods of all sorts,” McAlister said.

Several inquiries have come from people whose priorities have changed during the Covid era and are looking to set up in business, and parents looking to help their children into a venture to get a start in life.

McAlister points out it’s an ideal position for local businesspeople who already have a connection to the area, perhaps living in Matakana or Point Wells. One has a wine business and will use a unit at The Workshops both for storage and his office.

“He likes the connection it gives to the Matakana Markets as it’ll be a good way to promote wine-tastings.”

Bayleys salesperson Chris Blair said the workshops for sale come with upgrade options such as three-phase power, gas supply, glazed sectional doors and electric vehicle conduits wired to car parks.

“Most units come with two carparks in front and there’s plenty of visitor carparking throughout the development,” said Blair.

His colleague Henry Napier said occupiers would also benefit from wider amenities at the complex, including a container and loading set-down area with easy access for trucks, forklifts and commercial vehicles. The complex will have 24-hour security with CCTV covering the entire development.

“An on-site building manager will provide day-to-day operational support and can help occupiers load and unload pallets and containers with a forklift and pallet handling service for a fee.

“Occupiers who use their units as a base for recreational and water-based activities will have access to a car and boat washing area, and the site will have its own café,” said Napier.

Businesses locating at The Workshops would benefit from its main-street position within one of New Zealand’s most vibrant and affluent villages, he said.

“Matakana Village is in strong demand as a place to visit and live thanks to its craft studios, cafes and vineyards, artisanal shops and galleries, as well as the famous Matakana Market.

“It sits in an area targeted by Auckland Council planners for substantial growth. This is projected to lift the population of Warkworth, about 10km away, from around 5600 in 2018 to 25,000 by 2030 as it is developed as a key Auckland satellite town. This expansion is also driving commercial and residential developments in surrounding areas.”

