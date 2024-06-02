However, it is one of just a small selection of properties in the area zoned for three of the city’s best schools: Auckland Grammar, Epsom Girls’ Grammar and Mount Albert Grammar.

The four-bedroom house on Henley Road, in Mount Eden, was wrapped in artificial brick cladding and appeared untouched since alterations in the 1970s.

The buyers faced fierce competition from three hungry developers at the Barfoot & Thompson auction late last month.

Desperate to get into their kids into a good school, a family shelled out $2.237 million for a cottage in Auckland’s “triple grammar zone”.

Listing agent Sara Knight, of Barfoot & Thompson, called it “the triple grammar trifecta”.

“The people who bought it are going to live in it. They were trying to get in the school zone,” she told OneRoof.

“It’s a lovely family home, beautifully presented and clean. They’re going to do a renovation, but for now, they’re very happy to be in the [grammar] school zones for their children.”

The property had also attracted strong interest from developers and land-bankers, with the 481sqm corner site zoned for urban housing density.

It was being sold on behalf of the Public Trust (Knight could not disclose more about the vendors) and had a CV of $2.275m.

Bidding at the auction started at $1.7m, and slowly and steadily rose in $20,000 increments until the house was declared on the market at $2m. From that point onwards, the auction was a blur, as the family fought hard to hold onto their winning position.





The decor inside the cottage is a bit dated. Photo / Supplied

An extra $1000 got them over the line, and the hammer finally came down at $2.237m, bringing to an end a tense 12-minute auction that saw 75 bids placed.

Knight told OneRoof: “Developers have to make money, so the purchase price has to work. Whereas individuals, if they find something that they like, they’re more emotionally invested.

“This is good buying, it’s a little bit dated but there’s room to add value or you can build.”



Knight said interest in the house had been driven by a shortage of homes for sale in the area at around the $2m mark.



“There’s not much stock, or it has been sort of average or it hasn’t suited people. There haven’t been a lot of family homes and that price point is the sweet spot for getting into the area,” Knight said.

