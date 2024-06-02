Desperate to get into their kids into a good school, a family shelled out $2.237 million for a cottage in Auckland’s “triple grammar zone”.

The buyers faced fierce competition from three hungry developers at the Barfoot & Thompson auction late last month.

The four-bedroom house on Henley Road, in Mount Eden, was wrapped in artificial brick cladding and appeared untouched since alterations in the 1970s.

However, it is one of just a small selection of properties in the area zoned for three of the city’s best schools: Auckland Grammar, Epsom Girls’ Grammar and Mount Albert Grammar.

Start your property search

Find your dream home today.
Search

Listing agent Sara Knight, of Barfoot & Thompson, called it “the triple grammar trifecta”.

Discover more:

- Inside the new contender for NZ’s most expensive house - ‘it’s done up pretty good, eh?’

- Cherry Blossom Festival manor for sale - steamy Bridgerton balls not included

- ‘Bomb-site’ villa rescued from the junkyard now a luxury off-grid bach

“The people who bought it are going to live in it. They were trying to get in the school zone,” she told OneRoof.

“It’s a lovely family home, beautifully presented and clean. They’re going to do a renovation, but for now, they’re very happy to be in the [grammar] school zones for their children.”

The property had also attracted strong interest from developers and land-bankers, with the 481sqm corner site zoned for urban housing density.

It was being sold on behalf of the Public Trust (Knight could not disclose more about the vendors) and had a CV of $2.275m.

Bidding at the auction started at $1.7m, and slowly and steadily rose in $20,000 increments until the house was declared on the market at $2m. From that point onwards, the auction was a blur, as the family fought hard to hold onto their winning position.

28 Henley Road, Mount Eden, Auckland

The decor inside the cottage is a bit dated. Photo / Supplied

An extra $1000 got them over the line, and the hammer finally came down at $2.237m, bringing to an end a tense 12-minute auction that saw 75 bids placed.

Knight told OneRoof: “Developers have to make money, so the purchase price has to work. Whereas individuals, if they find something that they like, they’re more emotionally invested.

“This is good buying, it’s a little bit dated but there’s room to add value or you can build.”

Knight said interest in the house had been driven by a shortage of homes for sale in the area at around the $2m mark.

“There’s not much stock, or it has been sort of average or it hasn’t suited people. There haven’t been a lot of family homes and that price point is the sweet spot for getting into the area,” Knight said.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Auckland


Ad Tag