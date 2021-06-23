“It’s been a busy year, but we knew this one would be particularly popular. It’s the most popular street in Mount Eden - close to the village, a lovely leafy street with good villas. In October we sold another one up the road for $5.6m. Back then, we had 100 people through and seven bidders.

“It was packed, so busy that people couldn’t actually see the property and we had to bring buyers back one by one,” said Barfoot & Thompson agent Sara Knight, who marketed the five-bedroom house on Woodside Road, Mt Eden with colleague Vern Hines.

More than 200 buyers crammed into open homes for an immaculately renovated central Auckland house that eventually sold for $5.65m at auction last week – almost double its 2017 CV.

“Some of them we saw again this time, they’re still looking.”

Knight told OneRoof that the house, which is in the valuable double grammar school zone and included extras like three living rooms and a basement cinema, had attracted enquiries from Singapore, Australia and the UK, with one of the 12 bidders taking part in the auction from Australia.

She added that she often had viewings for people on behalf of overseas friends or relatives.





This five-bedroom villa, also on Woodside Road, Mt Eden, sold for $5.6m last year. Photo / Supplied

Knight said that there was a real lack of listings in the $5m-pus price range. “I feel for buyers. There has not been a lot of high-quality listings, so when we get one like this, we know it will be huge. We would have 15 or 20 serious buyers with that kind of $5m-plus money.”

Knight had also noticed that since Covid, buyers at the upper end of the market had expanded their criteria: on top of an immaculate renovation, they now look for a pool, kids’ rumpus rooms and space for an office.

“People are looking for more spaces and different zones now, they want plenty of room," she said, adding that with few listings and a surplus of demand, the market was not showing any sign of a winter slowdown.





Five bidders drove the price of a renovated bungalow on Oban Road, in Westmere, Auckland, to $3.72m. Photo / Supplied

The demand for high-quality family homes is similarly high outside double grammar zone, with a stylish, four-bedroom bungalow on Oban Road, in Westmere, selling under the hammer for $3.72m, nearly twice its CV, after just six days on the market.

The listing agent for the property, Ray White’s Luke Crockford, had more than 70 people view the property and received a pre-auction offer within two days of its first open home.

Ray White NZ chief operating officer and national auctioneer Daniel Coulson says that five bidders quickly pushed the price nearly $400,000 over the pre-auction offer, calling it “a good reflection of market value”.

“They were all very emotionally invested from the get-go,” he said.

Coulson said that there was small pool of similar quality properties available in the wider Ponsonby area – from Westmere across to Grey Lynn, Herne Bay, St Marys Bay and Freemans Bay.

“Of the 70 looking, I’d say at least seven to ten buyers are keen to find places in the $3m-plus range. There’s an opportunity for owners to take advantage of buyers willing to spend the money. Some will be looking at the strong sales result and thinking ‘now might be the time to downsize’.”





A development property on 938sqm of land on Claude Road, in Epsom, Auckland, sold at auction for $5.1m. Photo / Supplied

Developers, too, are shopping with budgets of $5m and more. A tired four-bedroom villa on Claude Road, in Epsom, Auckland, sold at auction last week for $5.1m – almost $2m above CV.

The house, which was on the market for the first time in 30 years and marketed by Barfoot and Thompson agents Dylan Tracey and Helen Lam, sits on 938sqm of land zoned for townhouses and apartments – highly desirable to developers for its proximity to Cornwall Park and its double grammar zoning.

The Auckland Council rating valuation of $3.2m valued the run-down villa at just $175,000, which last sold in 1991 for $375,000.

Knight said that investors were also still active in the central Auckland market, citing the recent sale of a two-bedroom unit in Owens Road, Epsom, where 14 bidders drove the price at auction to $1.638m, more than $500,000 above its 2017 rating valuation of $1.14m.

Another two-bedroom brick and tile unit at Onslow Road, in Mt Eden, had 11 bidders and sold under the hammer for $1.325m while a rented out four-bedroom villa in neighbouring Henley Road sold for $2.32m.





A rental property on Henley Road, Mt Eden, Auckland, sold for $2.32m. Photo / Supplied



