Over time, they created a tranquil family home which has little environmental impact and celebrates the beauty of the location.

The Auckland-based owners bought the land six years ago for $315,000, when it was just a bare block, having been won over by its beautiful outlook and connection with the water.

The 3-hectare property at 228 Petley Road, in Paparoa, Northland, which has been lovingly cultivated into a sustainable, off-grid sanctuary, includes its own vineyard, orchard and olive grove.

A three-bedroom villa rescued from a junkyard and relocated to a picturesque spot overlooking Kaipara Harbour is on the market for sale for just under $900,000 .

One of the owners, Matt, told OneRoof: “I originally built a sleepout in my front yard in Point Chev, put that on a firewood truck and took it up there. Then we built a second sleepout, which was much nicer.”



Fate intervened when Matt spotted a 1930s villa for sale in a junkyard. “It was cut in half and it had been sitting there for at least 10 years – it was a bomb site,” he said.

He had a mover shift the villa up to the Paparoa site, where they joined the two halves back together. The family then spent two years, over weekends and during lockdowns, bringing the house back to life.

“It’s been a restoration rather than a renovation,” Matt said.





The villa was lovingly restored and updated. Photo / Supplied





The property comes with an outdoor pizza oven, as well as an orchard, vineyard and olive grove. Photo / Supplied

The new and improved home still retains the bay windows, high ceilings and native timber flooring of the original, but comes with an open-plan kitchen and dining areas filled with light.

It’s powered by solar energy and a high-quality, worm-based septic system ensures effective, eco-friendly waste management.

“The fireplace heats everything and we have an energy-efficient fridge and a stove that’s entirely gas. All the lighting is the most energy-efficient you can buy,” Matt said.

“It’s designed and positioned with the wind, so there are always two doors you can open to get a flow of air through to cool the house.”

Different outdoor living areas – one with a pergola and pizza oven, and the other with an outdoor fireplace – offer options for all weather conditions.

“We’ve got a little vineyard and a young orchard and we also have olives. We had our first olive harvest this year,” Matt said.





The property covers 3ha and overlooks Kaipara Harbour. Photo / Supplied

“The grapevines are Pinot Gris and Chardonnay – it’s a variety called White Diamond, which is very sweet but it grows very well locally. In that area, the original immigrants were from eastern Europe so it was one of the first places in New Zealand to get grapes.”

The family has also planted around 5000 native trees on the slope, which leads from the front of the house. They are now starting to come up and are home to native birds.

The two original sleepouts have now become guest cabins and could be rented out on Airbnb, said First National agent Jill Powell, who is marketing the property with colleague Nicole Williams. “It’s also a fabulous work-from-home opportunity.”

She added: “It has got spectacular views and is right across the harbour inlet from the Matakohe Kauri Museum.” Paparoa Village and Pahi are also close by for easy boat launches and coastal escapades.

- 228 Petley Road, in Paparoa, Kaipara, has an asking price of $895,000



