Wherever your design takes you, there is a shade of terracotta to suit.

Today’s terracotta shares some DNA with the peach tones of ‘Millennial pinks’ we loved a few years ago. We’ve grown away from the delicate sorbets of those shades to duskier, deeper, earthier tones. But it’s worth noting that two still pair well, and a touch of shades such as Resene Shilo bring freshness to spicy shades like Resene Sunbaked.

With a name meaning ‘baked earth’ in Italian, terracotta brings intrinsic warmth to any decor it’s part of, but its earthy origins also mean it pairs well with a range of other shades to create looks that are reminiscent of parched far flung lands, a refreshing oasis or simply a beautiful sunset.

Terracotta has always found a place in our homes, from the ubiquitous pots holding our herbs to handmade bricks and fireplace tiles. But today, terracotta is finding new life in the colours we use to decorate, bringing with it surprising versatility.

Staying neutral

With their roots in the earth, terracotta shades can even work as a neutral in some instances, particularly if your space is filled with natural light.

Try paler tones such as Resene Just Right, or Resene Bone on ceilings, trims and floors with bold wall shades of other colours, such as the red-brown of Resene Redwood, or Resene Swamp.

For a lighter, cooler touch try Resene Just Right with the grey-blue of Resene Nepal.

Because terracotta covers a range of tones from dusky sunsets to cinnamon-toned browns, it is an extremely versatile colour, whether you use it as your main colour choice or for trims and accents. It works well with pinks, reds, blues, greens and creams, even mustard shades while greys and charcoals will add a modern, dramatic twist.

Sunbaked shades work well with natural fibres and woven furnishings for an exotic, well-travelled vibe. The wall is in Resene Sunbaked with the floor in Resene Napa. Accents in Resene Sambuca, and Resene Rocky Mountain lock in the earthiness. Project by Claudia Kozub. Image by Melanie Jenkins.



Some unexpected but impactful Resene colour combinations are:

Resene Mai Tai with Resene Cod Grey

Resene Korma with Resene Aubergine

Resene Twine with Resene Kashmir Blue

Resene Rusty Nail with Resene Planter

Going natural

Terracotta is definitely having a moment as a colour choice - and one reason is our ongoing enthusiasm for all things natural in our interior and exterior decorating.

Natural fibres and textures in your terracotta toned room, take it to a cool Bohemian place. Think natural linens, woven furnishings, flax, rattan, bamboo, rope and pale wood finishes to cool the colours down. Stoneware and pottery ornaments, and fittings also emphasise the earthy theme

This eye-catching room doubles down on terracotta for a spicy and inviting layered result, with depth. The back wall is painted Resene Dark Buff while the shelf wall is painted Resene Korma. The floor is Resene Eighth Drought, and the coffee and console tabletops are in Resene Twine. The tall vase is Resene Alpaca, the jug vase is Resene Raptor and the short vase is Resene Gold Coast. The large bowl in Resene Cod Grey. Project by Gem Adams. Image by Wendy Fenwick.



To keep with the natural look, think about rougher, less polished finishes to walls, with a sponged or textured effect. Refresh everything with cool, colourwashed timber flooring in Resene Colorwood Whitewash or Resene Colorwood Rock Salt.

Terracotta is also extremely versatile when it comes to matching with neutral shades. The tone of the neutral you chose will amplify different characters of your terracotta.

Try oaty neutrals such as Resene Eighth Drought with spicy shades such as Resene Peru Tan, while bright whites will give a jolt of contrast to muted terracotta hues such as Resene Apple Blossom, particularly with touches of deep greens such as Resene Forest Green.

Adding a layer of green - in plants, paint, fittings, or all of the above - to your terracotta and neutral combination will give your space a lush finish, like an oasis in the desert. Different greens can also lend the space a more autumnal feel, rather than the heat of summer.

Travels in terracotta

To truly celebrate terracotta, think about adding graduated tonal layers in sunset shades, whether it’s just to one wall, or throughout your space, with furnishings, and decoration.

Different shades of green and white add freshness and brightness to these layered terracotta shades. The walls are Resene Apple Blossom, the floor is Resene Wax Flower and the door is Resene Sebedee. The floating shelf is Resene Quarter Tea and the stool is Resene Woodland. The storage box is Resene Gingko, the bowl is Resene Yuma, and the vase is Resene Just Right. Project by Gem Adam. Image by Wendy Fenwick.



You pick one shade such as Resene Sunbaked and play with different lighter terracotta hues for a layered effect. Or find complementary shades and paint in graduated stripes on a wall, starting with the darkest to lightest. You could even add a layer of deep blue such as Resene King Tide or Resene Twilight Zone to emulate the night sky against your desert sunset effect.

Different colour combinations with terracotta can also take your interior to different countries around the world. Add bright blues and reds for a hint of Mexico, try pale blues, creamy whites and turquoise for a glimpse of Morocco and the Middle East, or try mustard yellows and dusky pinks for a nod to Indian style.

Take it outside

Terracotta shades are made for outdoor decorating, whether it’s stained wood, painted concrete, tiles or weatherboards.

Warm shades of Resene Sunbaked, Resene Route 66 or Resene Swiss Caramel in a walled off space, with plenty of plants and an outdoor fire for a cosy outdoor entertaining area. Surround an outdoor bath with Resene Tacao and a bold blue such as Resene Wet n Wild for a touch of the tropics. Add golden accents with stained wood in Resene Colorwood Natural and pops of Resene Twisted Sister for a spot of sunshine any time of the year.

For more ideas and inspiration for decorating your home, visit your Resene ColorShop, resene.co.nz/colorshops, and view the latest looks online, resene.co.nz/latestlooks.



