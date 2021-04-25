For a heritage type of blush, look to the muted colour of Resene Coral Tree, the lighter dusky Resene Paper Doll or the red-toned neutral of Resene Soothe. These complement the creamy taupe of Resene Antidote, the lilac-toned blue of Resene Deep Koamaru and the rich greens of Resene Crusoe.

The beauty of these pretty hues is that you can adopt rose, cinnamon, red or smoky tones, depending on your liking. Versatile, uplifting and enveloping, such powdery shades speak of timeless luxury.

The result is relaxed, romantic and playful – a look that will guarantee to lift your mood. These blush shades are optimistic hues – their glowing, warm tones and soft finishes evoke positivity, wellbeing and fresh new energy to any interior.

There is something so irresistibly cosy and comforting about the blush colours that are taking centre stage in interiors right now. While pink has always existed as an option for our homes, these nostalgic, in-between versions have more neutral, earthy tones mixed in.

To ensure your scheme isn't too feminine, look out for dirty blushes. Pair these with dark timber furniture or floorboards, or chocolates such as the robust raisin of Resene Toorak or the rich brown of Resene Caffeine. The brown undertones of Resene Cashmere give it a gentle presence and softness, and it pairs beautifully with the dusky blue of Resene Nepal.

If the earthy, terracotta end of the blush spectrum is your preference, use the richer tones of Resene Sunbaked, matched with warm whites such as Resene Spanish White or apricots like Resene Soulful.

Resene colour consultant Jackie Nicholls says living with beautiful blush colours around you can enhance your sense of calm and well-being. "Dusky pinks and sunset shades are warm and inviting, especially the gentle, dulled down colours that can look surprisingly good in a living area or a retreat-style lounge."





This palette of pretty hues may be new to you, and if you want to simply dip your toes in at first, it's easy. "If painting walls is a step too far, consider a piece of furniture or a front door," Jackie says. "Try Resene Shilo or Resene Blanched Pink from the Karen Walker Paints collection; both are full of character with interesting undertones."

"For those drawn to deeper tones, such as Resene Just Dance or Resene Dawn Chorus, then just a feature wall or a corner of a room will be enough. These colours are warm and will transform a room on the cold side of a house with little sunshine. They can sit quite happily beside cooler whites like Resene Alabaster or Resene Black White helping to bring life and warmth to the whole space."

Such a gentle colour can make its subtle mark in a home in hidden spaces beautifully. Add it to the inside wall of a white bookshelf or cabinet for depth and interest. Don't overlook your ceiling, which is often not thought of when it comes to colour. A gentle, pale blush ceiling paired with warm white walls will enhance the sense of comfort in your bedroom, allowing it provide a relaxed, protective sanctuary.

"Think 'coconut ice' colours like Resene Soothe and Resene Cest La Vie teamed up with a vintage white for trims such as Resene Quarter Albescent White from the Karen Walker Paints collection," Jackie says. It can resonate beautifully within a kitchen of warm white walls in Resene Pearl Lusta, with a few chairs or stools or background of a shelf in pale coral of Resene Tuft Bush or Resene Wax Flower paired with rose gold decor. "Add a darker accent colour such as Resene Eighth Bokara Grey on a chair or table to give a contemporary vibe."





For those who love blush hues but are naturally drawn to the pale, subtle versions, bring in the pale pink Resene Ebb or the brown-edge pink of Resene Dust Storm. The mushroom pink of Resene Spring Wood or the pink biscuit of Resene Wafer also resonate beautifully. You can always add movement and shadow to your space with a textured wall using your chosen blush and Resene FX Paint Effects medium.

Another way of getting creative with texture is by applying a weathered effect. If you have an unused freestanding vintage wardrobe at home, apply Karen Walker Chalk Colour paint in blush, then a layer of Karen Walker Chalk Colour wax for a weathered look – try Resene Blanched Pink with Resene Ecru White.

When it comes to perfect partners, blush is versatile. It resonates with greens, reds or pale grey, for instance. If you're feeling swept up in colour, try a two-toned wall – pale dusky pink Resene Gelato with the dark green of Resene Clover. Or find the perfect match with the light green of Resene Pewter paired with the beige pink of Resene Otter. Add accents of light grey green with Resene Half Washed Green or Resene Paris White, or darker hues of Resene Gecko with the pinky beige of Resene Serene. Or for a beautiful contrast bring in the hazy pale blue of Resene Smokescreen onto your woodwork beside blush walls.

Those living room walls in a soft, earthy blush opt for curtains in a darker tone, especially if your couches are in a light fabric. Bring in punches of colour such as terracotta or soft linens with pink undertones for a beautifully married look that vies for attention. If you have timber elements, they will easily bring texture and warmth to your scheme.





Blush tones can create the ultimate spa bathroom at home too. Combine two tones of varying shades for interest, add the finishing touches of waffle towels, wooden peg rails and beautiful candles to complete your space.

Don't be scared to bring in mirror frames and pendants, rugs and couch fabrics that feature patterns to give your blush surfaces a lift. It might feel like a lot of texture, but if they all adhere to your original blush theme, they will work harmoniously.

An ombre effect will allow you to bring in more than one shade of blush – ideal if you can't decide on one you love. Blend the colours perfectly with this on-trend look, paint the wall in two tones, try the dust coral pink of Resene Cashmere and the mushroom pink of Resene Spring Wood. Divide the wall with a line, so you know where they meet. Apply a dry brush to blend the two paints across this line and watch your ombre effect take shape.

Remember, on top of a layer of beautiful paint, the little things make all the difference. Let it be a beautiful matching fabric in cushions, soft bathroom towels or scented candles. Gold accents will elevate your blush scheme and can be featured by either pendant or table lighting, brass-framed tables, cabinets and mirrors.

Ultimately, when you consider blush in your home, think dusky, velvet settings where warm earthiness makes its way in.

For more ideas and inspiration for decorating your home, visit your Resene ColorShop, resene.co.nz/colorshops, or check out more pink decorating project ideas from other home decorators, habitatbyresene.co.nz/pink.

This content has been created in partnership with Resene.



