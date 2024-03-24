Personal and a true reflection of ourselves, bedrooms are private spaces just for us and we should keep this in mind when decorating them. They are the place where, after a busy day, we go to say goodbye to our busy schedules and unwind.

A key way to do this is by creating a soothing, peaceful bedroom space, a nurturing and comforting setting in which to relax and let the stress drift away. Five minutes in a serene, tranquil bedroom and you’ll be in a different headspace, one that has slowed down a notch and started to take it easy.

To encourage relaxation, it helps to be in a comfortable space that meets with your wellbeing. A bedroom that encourages mental and physical ease will always reward you, and it’s worth nurturing such a space.

This is where colour comes in; soft, easy Resene paint hues on your bedroom walls are the ever-important base you need in a relaxing bedroom. Colours that are easy on the eye and please the senses will be sure to help you unwind and induce sleep.

Colours that evoke a comforting atmosphere differ from person to person, so consider what hues calm you and which you associate with a zen-like space. This is the place where you’ll want to read a book, get ready for bed or just daydream, so remember this when choosing your colour.





Take texture to a new level by painting a panelled headboard to draw the eye into your bedroom, providing the perfect pop of colour that personalises your space. Back wall painted in Resene Half Biscotti, floor in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, ply wall behind bed and plant pot on rattan cabinet in Resene Colorwood Becalm, trellis headboard and stool in Resene Colorwood Bask, tall vase with dried palms and short wooden vase in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, small dish in Resene Thorndon Cream, coat rack in Resene Colorwood Bask, books in cabinet Resene Wafer and Resene Gold Coast and deco ball in Resene Thorndon Cream. Duvet and pillowcases from Foxtrot Home, throw and blush and tobacco cushions from Adairs, rattan cabinet, small rectangular cushion, rug, pink bag and scarf from Kmart, rug from Mocka. Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton.

Dark and dreamy hues might be the palette that provides you with a calming vibe. Reminiscent of night itself, dark hues have a cocoon-like aesthetic. They don’t distract the eye, but rather set us at ease, enveloping us with their grounding, protective nature. Celebrate a dark-toned bedroom with rich Resene colours such as the smoky brown of Resene Monkey or Resene Mondo, or a touch creamier with Resene Milk Chocolate to create a dark cosy space. Your bedroom will feel safe and serene, a haven in which to relax.

While these dark hues look right at home on the walls, embrace a prominent headboard to anchor your bedroom and provide a luxurious feel. Coat a wooden headboard in a shade that works in with your wall colour, a tone lighter or warmer, keeping within the cosy palette.

Soft neutrals and oceanic blues make a perfect match for relaxing sleep settings too. Earthy hues such as grounding greens in Resene Spanish Green and Resene Gondwana ooze tranquillity, while Resene Linen provides a more subtle aesthetic. For a touch more caramel, look to Resene Blank Canvas and Resene Bone for a sweet, warming hue. For a grey-blue serene and peaceful setting, use Resene Bluff or Resene Jet Stream with a hint of green.





Earthy tones on furniture and a textured effect on the wall paint sets a grounding, relaxing scene in this bedroom. Wall painted in a basecoat of Resene Biscotti with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with Resene Quarter Thorndon Cream, floor in Resene Biscotti, bedside table in Resene Colins Wicket, pendant in Resene Thorndon Cream, vase with flowers in Resene Thorndon Cream, bowl in Resene Colins Wicket, chest of drawers in Resene Colins Wicket and small vase in Resene Quarter Doeskin. Stonewash duvet cover and sand pillowcases and brown rectangle cushion from Adairs, blanket, Euro pillowcases and natural square cushion from Freedom. Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton.

Pretty, soothing colours such as the warm beige of Resene Quarter Pavlova, the mauve neutral of Resene Poet and Resene Double Duck Egg Blue are just right for creating a zen space. The dusky pink beige of Resene Contented and pink of Resene Summer Rose have a soothing impact on a space too. Pair these with Resene Thorndon Cream and Resene Coral Tree, warm and subtle in nature.

For a grounding feel, opt for a darker version of your chosen colour on one wall as a feature, bringing interest yet still relaxing. Remember, the nurturing impact of extending your wall colour onto your trims and ceiling for an all-encompassing feel.

Plain wall colours don’t mean your room has to be void of pattern-rich prints and textiles. Resene wallpapers have their place too, complementing your chosen paint colour, on a feature wall or all four walls with your paint colour on the trims. Or bring in a beautiful floral, stripe or ikat on your headboard – paired with your Resene wall paint, it will hit just the right note.

Resene colour expert Jackie Nicholls says there is a whole range from very subtle to textures or ombre effects in Resene on-trend wallpapers: “There’s quite a cross-section of papers from bold to subtle. In terms of colours, the best for bedrooms are blue-green duck egg colours, naturals, off-whites and linen tones, all of which are a bit more restful for a bedroom.”





Uplifting yet far from overpowering, a subtle palette on the floorboards and wall allow a base for pops of pretty colour in furniture and soft furnishings. Wall painted in Resene Urbane, floor in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, round rug in Resene Moonbeam, rattan flower mirror and tray table in Resene Boundless and green vase (with purple flowers) on table in Resene Green Acres, Mug from Freedom, lemon quilt and pillowcases in dusty lemon from Adairs, lilac linen throw and lilac linen cushion covers on bed all from H&M Home. Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton.

Once your paint colours are in place, there are other aspects to consider for a restful bedroom. Keep your space uncomplicated, simple and orderly. A busy setting will be hard to relax in, and too many items out on display can create a mess easily. Arrange your furniture so it flows smoothly and you won’t be tripping over anything. How comfortable is your mattress? Is it time for an upgrade? Is it time to install blackout curtains to allow for a deeper sleep?

Ensure the flow is smooth and easy as you move around the room. While the size of the space will determine where you put what furniture to an extent, avoid placing your bed by a window where it can catch a draught, or opposite a room’s entrance. Check your storage too, and allow plenty of places to put things away.

Get rid of any unnecessary clutter and ensure there is a place for everything. Add an adequate laundry basket to keep dirty laundry off the floor. Look at your lighting too, is it in line with a cosy space? Of course, you’ll need directional task lighting beside the bed for reading, one with a soft warm glow, and remember the value of dimmers to soften the light and create a relaxing mood. And ensure your flooring is comfortable, whether it be carpet or a soft rug underfoot so that your first step as you greet the morning is a luxurious one.

And then once you have refreshed your bedroom from top to bottom, you can truly lie back and relax.

If you need help finding the colours to suit your blissful bedroom plans, ask your local Resene ColorShop staff for help, ask a Resene Colour Expert free online, www.resene.com/colourexpert or book a Resene Colour Consultation, www.resene.com/colourconsult.



