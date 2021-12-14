Wall, battens and vase in Resene Silver Chalice, floor in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash, pendant lamp in Resene Quarter Sandstone, DIY artwork in Resene Colorwood Jarrah and reclaimed concrete side table sealed in Resene Concrete Clear satin with timber top stained in Resene Colorwood Ironbark.

Whether you’re building new, moving or simply looking to redecorate your home to better suit your personality and lifestyle, we’ve rounded up a selection of new trending ideas to help inspire your next project, from quick weekend refreshes to total home makeovers.

Adding more texture to a space is a sure-fire way to up the interest in a room, and tongue-and-groove panelling and battens are highly fashionable ways to add literal dimension to your walls and ceilings. However, decorators are coming up with more creative methods to incorporate them, moving past more predictable grids or dado rails in favour of designs with a clever twist or a more freeform attitude. Try building reverse wainscotting that protrudes out instead of being set in or upcycling old picture frames to create a unique look.

Tonal murals





Whether they bring attention to an architectural feature, fill an odd wall or act in the place of artwork, in home murals are having a renaissance right now. With endless options for colours and shapes, let your imagination and creativity be your guide for making the most of this trend. Your mural can be as simple or as complex and as neutral or as colourful as you’d like. Or get inspired by these designs that rely on cohesive tonal colour palettes to make a statement.

Timber touches





Given the natural beauty inherent to wood grain, it’s no wonder that timber walls, ceilings, flooring and joinery are all trending. But even if you want to embrace a natural look, timber needs to be properly protected and maintained to keep it looking great for years to come. It’s important to protect your timber from harmful UV rays, inside and out, so it’s recommended to use Resene Woodsman stain outside and Resene Colorwood stain inside to help block out some of the sun’s harsh radiation.

For the most natural look, choose a Resene wood stain colour that’s most similar to your wood’s natural colour. Or for a rich, more dramatic look, opt for a popular darker colour like Resene Colorwood Bark, Resene Pickled Bean, Resene Colorwood Iroko or Resene Pitch Black.

Outdoor entertaining spaces





With most of us spending more time at home, many are choosing to invest in the quality and design of their outdoor entertaining spaces – and with good reason. With comfy furnishings, protection from the sun and wind and perhaps a fireplace or heater, it’s easy to get year-round enjoyment out of patio and deck spaces. And painting or staining your furniture and décor in your favourite Resene colours will help it look even more welcoming.

One thing that makes a good outdoor entertaining space into a great one is flexibility. Items like bean bag chairs, movable lanterns or festoon lighting, attaching castors to the bottoms of side tables or investing in a serving cart can make reconfiguring your layout quick and simple. A built-in bench that doubles as both a seat and storage can stow away extra throws or cushions to help keep your space tidy in between get togethers.

Paint effects





The resurgence of paint effects – and, in particular, limewashing – has, without question, become one of the hottest trends around.

Those wanting to imitate the look of Mediterranean or concrete walls and floors are in luck, because it’s a look that’s very simple to create.

Start by painting your walls in two coats of Resene SpaceCote Low Sheen waterborne enamel (or Resene Walk-on flooring and paving paint for your flooring) tinted to a Resene colour of choice. Once dry, use a Resene testpot in a similar colour that’s one or two values lighter or darker than your base colour to colour a can of Resene FX Paint Effects medium. Then, simply use a rag dipped in the mixture to apply it in a circular motion over your base colour with one hand and soften the look with a clean, dry rag using your other hand. To give it even more depth, repeat the process again with the same colour (or a third one). To pull it back, dip your rag in your base hue and apply it to any areas where the effect is too strong. If you prefer a more brushed style apply the coloured Resene FX Paint Effects medium by brush using a random criss cross technique.

Tropical motifs





Fronds from palm to monstera continue to grace wallpaper and textiles and are a chic way to bring elements of the outside in. But more and more, we’re seeing these patterns appear in more unexpected colour combinations. Rather than typical emerald and ivy greens, it’s designs with pretty pastel pinks, blues and beiges that have been popping up on our radar. Try Resene Wallpaper Collection 218741 on a statement wall or use it to cover dresser drawers or a door for an airy look. Or try your hand at hand-painting some palms on to a headboard or coffee table using an array of Resene testpots to bring instant elegance to your bedroom or lounge.



Remember, when it comes to decorating, use the trends as inspiration but be true to what you love. There’s no point following a trend if it doesn’t resonate for you in your home. Pick and choose the trends you love and adapt to suit how you want to live in colour.

Happy decorating!



