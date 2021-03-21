While midnight blues are often used to create looks with luxury and drama, when mixed with the right tones and textures, walls that have been fully submerged in truly dark blues can be made to feel casual too. Balance them with beachy textures like timber, linen, palms, rattan and sisal for a softer look. Or, dress them up with brass and gold details.

Left: TheResene Quarter Emerge walls bring levity to the dark and moodytongue-and-groove paneling in Resene Indian Ink and keep it from overpowering.The floor ispainted Resene Half Chicago, the nightstand is in Resene Wishing Well, and thevases are in Resene Poured Milk, Resene Wishing Well, Resene Meditation, ReseneRemember Me, Resene Bluetooth and Resene Mystery. Project byClaudia Kozub, photos by Melanie Jenkins.

The most popular tones range from deep darks like Resene Twilight Zone and Resene Indian Ink, to sapphire tones such as Resene Bewitched and Resene Wishing Well, nautical navies like Resene Safehaven and Resene King Tide and even more vibrant versions such as Resene Wet N Wild and Resene Submerge.

Look for shades like Resene Twilight Zone, Resene Indian Ink and Resene Bunting and try them with celadon greens like Resene Rococo, ochres like Resene Influential, spicy reds like Resene Jalapeno or toffee tones like Resene Swiss Caramel.

Resene King Tide, with its touch of indigo, looks lovely layered under lighter tones like Resene Time After Time, Resene Excalibur and Resene Half Dusted Blue, but it’s also a great match for dark earth reds such as Resene Courage or even mixed with pretty pastel pinks, such as Resene Ethereal, and blushes, like Resene Despacito.

Top tip: Be cognizant of lighting when choosing a dark wall colour, as you may need to increase it or redirect it to get a moody effect that’s free from glare – and appropriate for the activities that will be taking place in that space.

The walls in this lounge are in Resene Indian Ink, the plywood floors are tinted with Resene Colorwood Whitewash waterborne wood stain, the peg stools are in Resene Eskimo and the magazine rack is in Resene Half Sea Fog. Project by Kate Alexander, photo by Bryce Carleton.





Aquas, which are also having a moment, have brought a touch of green influence to the deep blue trend as well with shades like Resene Fast Forward, Resene Artemis and Resene Green Meets Blue trending. While the trio looks great together, you can also try them with a sharp yellow-white like Resene Rice Cake, a toasted orange like Resene Twisted Sister or a terracotta like Resene Moccasin or Resene Raging Bull.

Soften out the look with softer grey that have a hint of green or blue, such as Resene Secrets or Resene Half Duck Egg Blue, or go for a trendy milky beige-pink like Resene Urbane or Resene Spring Wood.

Punchier blues have been surfacing, too. Shades like Resene Wet N Wild, Resene Submerge, Resene Wishing Well and Resene Bewitched are being used to define a room on furniture or layered on top of midnight and navy blues to bring further depth to dark looks.

Try a pure sapphire like Resene Bewitched with bold reds like Resene Havoc, bright whites like Resene Alabaster or vibrant yellows like Resene I Dare You. For a bolder versions like Resene Wet N Wild or Resene Endeavour, try painting a console table in an otherwise neutral room to make a real statement, or use them in smaller doses alongside equally electric pops of a hot pink like Resene Irresistible.

Happy hues like Resene Moana and Resene Tomorrow can really attract attention. Try them with smouldering reds like Resene Pohutukawa or Resene Dynamite, soft yellows like Resene Moonlight or Resene Chorus Line, or paler clear blues like Resene Slipstream or Resene Mystery.









A tonal colour palette that’s anchored by midnight or navy blue can create a space that’s both classic and elegant. Layering in plenty of lighter weathered or denim variations will add strength and depth to the look while breaking things up visually.

Try Resene Twilight Zone, Resene Excalibur, Resene King Tide and Resene Time After Time together in a room you’d like to relax in, such as a bedroom or a lounge. If you’re feeling brave, bring Resene Twilight Zone onto the walls, use Resene Excalibur on a major piece of furniture, such as headboard in a bedroom or a dining room table, then layer in Resene King Tide, Resene Time After Time and Resene Indian Ink on accessories, chairs, light fixtures, trims, floors – you name it. Contrast is king in a tone-on-tone look, so aim for plenty of variety and visual texture.

To take it a step lighter, opt for Resene Safehaven on the walls, try Resene Liberty for your statement piece of furniture, and layer in accents of Resene Bismark, Resene Raindance, Resene Moby and Resene Lazy River for interest.





Left: The sky’s the limit when it comes to the ways in which you canincorporate a dusky tone like Resene Half Duck Egg Blue into your home. Thewalls of this lounge are inResene Half Duck Egg Blue, the sideboard is in Resene Fast Forward (outerframe) and Resene Mystery (doors), the side table is in Resene Artemis and thelamp shade is in Resene Fast Forward. Project by Kate Alexander,photos by Bryce Carleton.





While this trend generally sees deep and darks shades taken to the walls, you can still bring in moody midnight blues making an impact on furniture. Try a petrol blue sofa in a room with greyed-white walls, such as Resene Quarter Emerge or Resene Black White and timber flooring finished in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash waterborne wood stain. Then, bring in accessories in a high-octane orange like Resene Jailbreak or Resene Party Zone, a golden yellow like Resene Cleopatra or Resene Thumbs up, or desert pinks like Resene Just Dance or Resene Sunbaked.

This content has been created in partnership with Resene.



