She snapped up the house after returning home to New Zealand from London, where she lived for 10 years.

Lane bought the four-bedroom weatherboard house in Mt Eden in 1996 years ago for half a million dollars but the property has jumped in value since then, and now sports a CV of more than $3m.

Lane told OneRoof that the couple are selling up their Auckland home and moving across the ditch to be closer her daughter and grandchild.

Former Dancing With The Stars judge Candy Lane and her partner, Ricky Hancock, are quitting New Zealand for Australia's Gold Coast.

“I knew I was always going to end up back in this neighbourhood when I came back to New Zealand because I grew up around the corner in Balmoral and went to Maungawhau School and I just love it,” she says.

“And this was the most perfect house to bring my own children up in while I was dancing, teaching and adjudicating because there’s just so much space.”

Mementoes and memorabilia from Lane's illustrious dance career adorn the house, including a striking poster from the London West End production of West Side Story in which Lane played the role of Anita.





Lane and her partner Ricky Hancock are moving permanently to the Gold Coast. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Much of the home still exudes original grandeur with high ceilings, polished timber floors and leadlights, making it the perfect backdrop for Lane’s treasured antique furniture, chandeliers and other statement pieces.

Unsurprisingly, the dancer is drawn to dramatic elements which include leopard print carpet and deep red walls.

On the ground floor, beyond a grand entrance, are the large open-plan, formal lounge and the dining room which also offers a bright, breezy sunroom.

The kitchen is also large and a combined laundry/bathroom and a big storage room where Candy’s costumes are all carefully labelled and stowed away, all open off it, as does a home office.





The house is filled with treasures from Lane's dancing career. Photo / Supplied





A leopard print carpet is a stand out feature in the home. Photo / Supplied

A family room – and once again – opens to a deck and patio, which is swathed in hot pink blooms when the bougainvillea comes out in summer.

Up the grand staircase is the couple’s chic bedroom – plus a dressing room and wardrobe. “As you can imagine, I have lots of clothes,” Lane laughs.

Three further bedrooms and a sitting room are served by the main bathroom while a separate toilet, next door, still has its original vintage tiled floor.





A striking red feature wall on the ground floor makes an impression. Photo / Supplied





The main bedroom is home to Lane's large collection of clothes. Photo / Supplied

Lane’s mother Mary, who was also a keen singer and dancer, died aged 100 in 2021, having received her congratulatory telegram from the Queen. She had moved into 11A Penrhyn Road next door after her husband’s death, and Lane is selling both properties.

Mary’s house is also a 1920s character dwelling with massive potential for a contemporary renovation, and a huge separate studio at the rear was perfect as a studio for Candy and her dancers.

Lane, who sold her Mount Eden dance school a couple of years ago, says that one of many bonuses of living on the Gold Coast is the fact that it is an easy commute to and from New Zealand, especially now that the borders are open again.





11a Penrhyn Road, which was home for Lane's mother Mary before she died, is also on the market. Photo / Supplied

“It will be business as usual, in that I’ll still be working, and adjudicating here, as well – so I’ll have the best of both worlds!” she says.



Barfoot & Thompson agent Gavin Han, who is marketing 15 and 11a Penrhyn Road for sale by way of negotiation with colleague Karen Gianotti, says another extended family might like to buy both homes and use them in the way that Lane and her mother did. “There is lots of scope here.”