However, the sale price was well below the property's 2021 CV of $3.125m.

She bought the four-bedroom weatherboard house on Penrhyn Road in 1996 for half a million dollars, with the sale in October last year netting her a profit of $2.1m on paper.

Lane put the Mount Eden home on the market for sale last year after deciding to move to Australia to be closer to her daughter and grandchild.

Former Dancing With The Stars judge Candy Lane and her partner, Ricky Hancock, sold their Auckland home for $2.6 million, OneRoof can reveal.

Lane snapped up the house after returning home to New Zealand from London, where she lived for 10 years.

“I knew I was always going to end up back in this neighbourhood when I came back to New Zealand because I grew up around the corner in Balmoral and went to Maungawhau School and I just love it,” she told OneRoof last year.

“And this was the most perfect house to bring my own children up in while I was dancing, teaching and adjudicating because there’s just so much space.”

Lane filled the house with mementoes and memorabilia from her illustrious dance career, including a striking poster from the London West End production of West Side Story in which Lane played the role of Anita.





Lane and her partner Ricky Hancock told OneRoof last year that they were moving permanently to the Gold Coast. Photo / Norrie Montgomery





The Mount Eden home was filled with treasures from Lane's dancing career. Photo / Supplied

Particularly striking were the leopard print carpet and deep red walls.

Lane also sold her late mother's neighbouring home for $2.95m in August, records show.

Lane’s mother Mary, who was also a keen singer and dancer, died aged 100 in 2021, having received her congratulatory telegram from the Queen. She had moved into the house next door to Lane's after her husband’s death.

Lane, who sold her Mount Eden dance school a couple of years ago, told OneRoof last year that she was relocating to the Gold Coast. “It will be business as usual, in that I’ll still be working, and adjudicating here, as well – so I’ll have the best of both worlds!” she said.

Barfoot & Thompson agents Gavin Han and Karen Gianotti were the listing agents for Lane's mother's home while Lisa Pringle, from UP Realty, marketed Lane's house.

