Number 169 is one of a group of three properties, sitting side-by-side in popular Victoria Avenue. The three were constructed for a family group and completed just prior to the 1920s – with private gates leading from one to another.

169 Victoria Avenue in Remuera, Auckland, is on the market for sale by tender, closing August 4 . It has a current ratings valuation of $9 million and, according to OneRoof data, last changed hands in 1996 for $1.175m. The property is being marketed by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agents Lesley McLellan and Gavin Pollard.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the historic Arts and Crafts family home he and his wife bought in the mid-1990s, is now a very successful juxtaposition of traditional – and cutting-edge, modern style.

As a respected architect, Noel Lane is well-known for testing boundaries and overturning traditional norms, albeit in well-considered ways.

Essentially, nothing very much had changed in or about the home in the 70 or so years prior to Lane and his wife buying it, and, once they were ensconced, he took his time with the design, thinking carefully about providing for contemporary requirements – including seamless flow between indoors and out.

He says that the challenge lay in conserving aspects of historic importance without making major changes to the original footprint. “The home is solid and well-constructed, so we kept as much as was practical and made a minimum of adjustments.”





The kitchen was re-positioned from its original south-facing to north-facing. Photo / Supplied

The process of deliberation behind the redesign saw Lane following the sun as it moved around the property during the day, and, as a result, the south-facing kitchen – which was a common element of its era, is now north-facing.

It is surrounded by other, large, open-plan rooms, carefully laid out for family comfort and in such a way that the couple could always see what their young sons were up to.

Where Lane’s design indicated parts of the house being extended, his clever handling has allowed those new spaces to exist comfortably beside the original – more traditional – elements.

He has honoured its heritage by leaving evidence of what was there before, using materials such as embossed wallpaper, and Pirelli rubber flooring, which can be found where some of the walls have been demolished – serving to connect old and new.





Noel Lane’s design has allowed new spaces to exist comfortably beside the original – more traditional – elements. Photo / Supplied





There is a seamless flow between indoors and out in the modernised Arts and Crafts home. Photo / Supplied

Two staircases allow the home to operate in a circular way. Entry is on the main – second – level, next to a light, bright conservatory.

As well as the kitchen and living areas, this floor includes a self-contained flat, which is perfect for flexible family living.

Four bedrooms can be found on the top floor and the master suite includes an ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and study (or, alternatively, a fifth bedroom). Another ensuite and a family bathroom complete the picture.

Extensive garaging on the home’s lower level provides parking for four vehicles and a living room, billiards room and bathroom have proved to be a perfect escape space for the couple’s very sociable sons.





169 Victoria Avenue in Remuera, Auckland, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and parking for three to four cars. Photo / Supplied

NZ Sotheby’s agent McLellan says that everyone she’s shown through the house to so far has been impressed. She notes that it is subtle and unprepossessing when viewed from the street, yet is practically a work of art when you get closer.



“Everything Noel’s done has been beautifully delineated. And the restful, zen-style garden really contributes to its appeal,” she says.

Lane and his wife’s now adult boys are all on the move – or about to be, so the couple are planning a move and another new challenge.

“We always knew that this home would eventually be too big for us and we’re just glad that we’ve enjoyed such wonderful family life here,” Lane says.