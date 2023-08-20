Retro carpet rescued from Christchurch’s Tivoli Theatre in the mid-1990s still has a starring role in a three-bedroom home in Burwood that is now for sale.



The red, orange and black zig-zag carpet was taken from the theatre in Cathedral Square when it closed down in 1994 and laid in Brenda Coster's rental property.

Coster told OneRoof carpet was expensive back then so she jumped at the chance to buy good second-hand carpet for her investment properties when she was offered it, paying about $500 for as much of the Tivoli Theatre carpet as she wanted.

Coster with the help of two others then dragged the heavy carpet onto the back of her trailer and transported it to the Coopers Road rental property to replace the previous threadbare Axminster carpet.