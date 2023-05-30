“We find a lot of joy in making a new home our own. We love to have a project on the go. We’re serial renovators, not so we can finish it and move onto the next thing, but so we can satisfy our creative juices outside of work.”

“Steven and I have a love of creating spaces,” says Bowden. “We’re very hands-on in our stores and have worked on a lot of interiors, and it’s something we enjoy and work well on together. That love spills over into our homes too.

It makes sense, then, that Liam Bowden and Steven Boyd, the names behind the internationally renowned luxury leather bag and accessories brand, express their love of design after hours too.

Their latest renovation, a three-bedroom villa at 19 New Bond Street, in Kingsland, Auckland, goes to auction on June 14 with a 2021 CV of $2.275 million and bags of style.

Bowden says the skyline overlooking the city and the view of the Sky Tower were massive drawcards when they picked up the property. “The home had a lot of character, and its position and direction meant a huge amount of warmth and light streamed in through the windows. We knew we could create something special, but we also knew it would be a big job.”

Many of the rooms were connected by gaping cut-outs, which Bowden says had been done haphazardly. The couple plodded away at bringing the home back to its original format, all the while living in it.

“We like to spend a good chunk of time just living in a home and discovering how it works before we start working on it. Every season impacts a home differently, from where the sun rises in the winter to how the people naturally use a space.”

The property is deceptively spacious. The area under the house has been dug out and converted into a third bedroom-cum-media room and a second bathroom, while the large backyard has been landscaped complete with outdoor fireplace and deck to maximise the views out to the Sky Tower.

Being the home of designers and creatives, it shows, with clever use of space and application of colour, and bespoke design.





19 New Bond Street in Kingsland, Auckland City, goes to auction on June 14. Photo / Supplied





The homeowners expressed their love of design after hours by working on interiors. Photo / Supplied

Ray White agent Robyn Ellson, who is marketing the property with colleague Josh Powell, says it’s rare to find such a spacious section so close to one of Auckland’s most desirable suburbs.

“Eloquently renovated, this home is a real character lover’s dream,” she says.

“Add to this the 761m2 section and you’ve got an amazing property. It’s incredible to find a section of this size so close to the action of Kingsland, Eden Park, and Ponsonby. Put in a pool, look at options to add a minor dwelling, or just enjoy the space!”





The large backyard has been landscaped complete with outdoor fireplace and deck to maximise the views out to Sky Tower. Photo / Supplied





The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and showcase clever use of space, colour and bespoke design. Photo / Supplied

For the Deadly Ponies duo, it’s time to move onto their next project. “We’re proud of the love we’ve poured into this home,” Bowden says.

“There are still huge opportunities for someone else to add their own touch and value. But for us, we’re looking forward to our next project, and hope the new owners of this home love it as much as we have.”

- 19 New Bond Street, in Kingsland, Auckland, goes to auction June 14



