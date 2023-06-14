Bowden told OneRoof last month that the pair loved bringing their artistic skills to the world of interior design.

The villa was listed with Ray White Mt Eden agents Robyn Ellson and Josh Powell and the sale price, achieved under the hammer on Wednesday evening, is Kingland's highest this year.

Liam Bowden and Steven Boyd had bought the three-bedroom home on New Bond Street, in Kingsland, for $707,000 in 2011 as a renovation project.

The creative duo behind the internationally renowned luxury leather bag and accessories brand Deadly Ponies have sold their Auckland villa for $2.1 million.

“Steven and I have a love of creating spaces,” Bowden said. “We’re very hands-on in our stores and have worked on a lot of interiors, and it’s something we enjoy and work well on together. That love spills over into our homes too.

“We find a lot of joy in making a new home our own. We love to have a project on the go. We’re serial renovators, not so we can finish it and move onto the next thing, but so we can satisfy our creative juices outside of work.”



Bowden said the views from the villa were huge pull factors when they bought the property. “The home had a lot of character, and its position and direction meant a huge amount of warmth and light streamed in through the windows. We knew we could create something special, but we also knew it would be a big job.”





Deadly Ponies creators Liam Bowden and Steven Boyd love to renovate. Photo / Si Moore





The homeowners expressed their love of design after hours by working on interiors. Photo / Supplied

The couple plodded away at bringing the home back to its original format, all the while living in it.

“We like to spend a good chunk of time just living in a home and discovering how it works before we start working on it. Every season impacts a home differently, from where the sun rises in the winter to how the people naturally use a space,” Bowden told OneRoof.

The area under the house has been dug out and converted into a third bedroom-cum-media room and a second bathroom, while the large backyard was landscaped complete with outdoor fireplace and deck to maximise the views out to the Sky Tower.

Bowden said: “We’re proud of the love we’ve poured into this home. We hope the new owners of this home love it as much as we have.”

